An exciting and lasting opportunity to area artists and creators is now available to become part of downtown Fergus Falls in helping create public art as part of the Phase II of the Downtown Riverfront Project.
The installations of public art will be integral to the new riverfront improvements along the Otter Tail River downtown.
The art exhibits are being funded by the National Endowment for the Arts with a private match, $150,000 is allocated for art in two spaces within Phase II including the Upper Central Plaza (north of splash pad) and the park entrance off South Court Street
Public sculpture is the primary focus, but considerations for other mediums will be considered, too.
“Fergus Falls is flush with talented artists,” said Erinn Prischmann Webb, chair of the Public Arts Commission. “We’re excited to provide this opportunity for artists in the region and to provide engaging public arts as part of this project.”
Applicants must be independent artists or artist teams residing within 100 miles of Fergus Falls.
Responders submitting qualifications for this "Call for Artists" must be at least 18 years of age and have successfully managed and completed at least one commissioned art project. PAC will review the proposals following the deadline.
The city says that the successful artists will address several goals with their proposal.
A celebration of Fergus Falls and/or the Otter Tail River, creating opportunities for public interaction with their art and appealing to a wide range of people.
According to the RFP, artists must do the following:
- Provide a schematic design proposal based on established project goals.
- Provide cost estimates for design, fabrication and installation in order to determine feasibility of the project within the available budget.
- Provide dimensioned drawings depicting unique detailing and including all necessary specifications as required for certification, inspection and approval prior to fabrication and installation.
- Structural drawings stamped by a Structural Engineer of the State of Minnesota.
Fabricate and install the artwork in accordance with the terms and conditions of the contract and the approved design development and construction documents.
Applications must be submitted electronically to Klara Beck, community development manager for the city of Fergus Falls, at klara.beck@ci.fergus-falls.mn.us by 5 p.m. on Mar. 23. Incomplete or late submissions will not be considered. Applications in any other format will not be considered, including, but not limited to: fax, hard copies, external hard drives, in-person delivery, and CDs.
Phase II of the project is expected to start sometime in the spring this year.
The full requirements and submission details are available online at: ci.fergus-falls.mn.us/government/boards-commissions/public-arts-commission/2023-call-for-artists-downtown-riverfront-improvements-phase-ii.