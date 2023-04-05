The following article is a general outlook for the 2023 fishing opener in the Fergus Falls area. With the fishing opener less than six weeks away, many avid anglers are already preparing their gear and contemplating which species and lake(s) they should target. Here are some things to consider while preparing. As of early April, area lakes are still ice-covered and the long-term weather forecast is for below average to average temperatures. Unless weather conditions change dramatically, ice-out appears as if it is going to be late this year, especially for the large, deep lakes; therefore, Walleye spawning activities will occur later than normal. Spawning activities will likely occur during late April and could stretch into the middle of May. Anglers can expect to find Walleyes in spawn to post-spawn phases on the May 13th opener. Late spawning seasons generally make for slower Walleye angling on the opener as fish are either still spawning or recovering from the spawn. Generally speaking though, as the season progresses and water temperatures warm, anglers should expect good Walleye fishing on area lakes during the 2023 season as several strong natural year classes and supplemental stockings have established abundant Walleye populations. Small, shallow lakes are usually popular for the opener because the water temperatures will be warmer and the fish more active. Some traditional favorites for the opener include Walker, Anna, South Ten Mile, Orwell and Fish Lakes. Some larger, deeper lakes that presently have strong year classes of harvestable Walleyes include Pelican, Star, Dead and the Pine Lakes. Anglers should be aware that there is an 18.0 to 26.0 inch protected slot size limit for Walleye on Big and Little Pine Lakes. Some small to medium sized lakes with moderate mean depths that also have strong year classes of harvestable Walleyes include Silver, Jewett, Eagle, West Leaf and Portage.
Getting ready for the fishing opener
- By Steve Kubeny For Daily Journal Media
