This is one in a series of articles written by students who received scholarships in 2022 awarded through the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars chapter. The purpose of these articles is to thank the community for its support of students and their higher education goals.
Adjusting to life at Grand Canyon University has brought many exciting new experiences and challenges. Since I am very passionate about growing my knowledge and performing to the best of my ability, I focus a lot of my attention to studying and keeping up with the higher level of education. Hard work and dedication are both incredibly necessary for my major, Biology with an emphasis in Pre-Medicine. Although most of my time centers around completing assignments, I have been finding ways to grow in a new community. I have been learning that a obtaining a higher education isn’t only about sitting in lectures, studying, and earning high grades, but that it is also essential to spend time with a supportive group of people and even more importantly, spending time with God.
Since I am a freshman, most of my classes are general education courses. The first few courses I took were foundational to the rest of my journey at GCU. During the Fall 2022 Semester, I enjoyed a course called Critical Analysis in Science. The professor’s passion for science will stick with me during times I am feeling unmotivated in my field of study. I began the Spring Semester 2023 with new courses, but so far, I have been enjoying General Biology I because I have been reminded of the intricacy of God’s creation by observing and understanding molecular and cellular systems. Studying the introductory information for my field of study expands my curiosity of science and has motivated me to gain a deeper understanding in future classes.
Since I have introverted tendencies, I was nervous about making friends in a place nearly 2,000 miles away from home. Thankfully I came to GCU with friends I knew from Hillcrest Lutheran Academy which provided more comfort to me than if I had to move away alone. I also have an incredibly supportive family that is there for me, which I am especially grateful for. This year in a new environment with a campus population almost two times larger than Fergus Falls, I have taken an opportunity to grow in areas that aren’t always comfortable for me. One group of people that have been a blessing to be around is my Life Group. On my dorm floor, I get to attend this Bible study every week, which has helped me branch out and make new friends. Creating friendships is usually a process that takes time for me so I look forward to meeting the people God will place in my life throughout my college journey.
Entering a new environment at GCU has presented me with multiple opportunities to grow in my relationship with Christ. The weekly chapel services are spiritually encouraging, and The Gathering, a worship night with fellow students, is always a highlight of my week. I have also grown in relationship with God by volunteering around campus and locally, which is refreshing to serve others. I was very thankful for the event I participated in during October that partnered with No Child Hungry and CityServe in packing meals for the people of Ukraine. Being the hands and feet of Jesus Christ by serving others never fails to uplift me and inspire me to continue giving back however I can.
As my first year of college is nearly coming to an end, I reflect on all the highs, lows, and new experiences from university that are leading me towards a successful future. With all sincerity, I would like to thank Dollars for Scholars and Guy and Pam Olson for their generosity that have ensured I have the opportunity to achieve my goals of pursuing a higher education. I am truly grateful for the support of my community in Fergus Falls and the care that I have received from family and friends that motivate me to perform to the best of ability in my work, activities, and academics.
Alivia Holmquist is a 2022 graduate of Hillcrest Lutheran Academy and is currently attending Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. She is the recipient of the Guy and Pam Olson Scholarship as well as a Dollars for Scholars Scholarship. For information on making a donation for scholarship, contact Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars, 601 W Randolph Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.