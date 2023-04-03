ON THE JOB

 Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls).

 Submitted

It has been an active legislative session so far for Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls). He has presented amendments to bills as they have been moving through the committee process.



