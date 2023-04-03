It has been an active legislative session so far for Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls). He has presented amendments to bills as they have been moving through the committee process.
Rasmusson’s proposals to amend legislation so far include creating a mandated paid family and leave program, legalizing recreational marijuana and helping local agricultural companies.
According to the Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus, the Senate majority is pushing legislation that would require Minnesota businesses to provide a paid family and medical leave benefit to employees. Under this legislation, a massive state-managed program would oversee this benefit and the funding would be through a new costly payroll tax for all employees and employers.
“A mandated government-managed paid family and medical leave program would be detrimental to our Minnesota small businesses,” Rasmusson said. “Instead of creating a new bureaucracy and new state mandate, I believe that a free-market approach would be the best way to expand access to this benefit and give employers and employees the flexibility to structure benefits to meet their needs.”
After working with the business community, Rasmusson successfully introduced an amendment in the Human Services Committee to require an independent third party to conduct an actuarial study to ensure the financial soundness of the paid family and medical leave program. In the Senate Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee, a Rasmusson amendment to put in place an annual 1.2% premium cap was also adopted. This will help protect both employers and employees from excessive cost increases.
“Senator Rasmusson continues to listen to our employers in Otter Tail County and throughout the district on the Mandated Paid Leave legislation,” Lisa Workman, president of the Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “In addition to listening, he acts on requests to make the proposals less burdensome on employers by offering amendments worth merit. He understands the costs of being in business and he has heard, loud and clear, that many employers are critically challenged with having enough employees to keep their doors open for business. He’s been an advocate for our employers and their employees and a champion for free enterprise.”
Also this session, Rasmusson introduced a bill to repeal Minnesota's price-setting law for dairy products. Under current Minnesota law, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture can act against retailers and processors for selling milk below a set price. The Minnesota Milk Producers Association and consumer advocate groups all testified in support of Rasmusson’s bill.
“This bill will help promote our state’s dairy farmers and has their support. We know that Minnesota’s price-setting law hurts our dairy farmers because they get an exemption for June, which is dairy month. This law is only in effect 11 months out of the year because otherwise, dairy promotions would be illegal during dairy month. If we repeal this law, every month can be dairy month in Minnesota,” said Rasmusson.
The Federal Trade Commission and economists have said that minimum price laws like Minnesota’s hurt consumers. This is because these laws set an artificial price floor for dairy products, leading to consumers paying more than they otherwise would for dairy products. By setting an artificial floor on retail dairy prices, the demand for dairy products is suppressed, which hurts the amount of dairy sold and negatively impacts income for Minnesota dairy farmers.
Rasmusson says he also successfully offered an amendment to require warning labels on cannabis products. The warning must read: “Cannabis can harm your health, and your baby’s health if you are pregnant.” As legislation to legalize recreational marijuana moved through the Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee.
His amendment also required cannabis store hours to match liquor store hours. This was adopted and includes language noting that these stores must be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day and observe limited hours on Christmas Eve.
Finally, Rasmusson also amended legislation that seeks to require manufacturers to make diagnostic information and spare parts available “ ... to any independent repair provider or to the owner of digital electronic equipment.”
Rasmusson said the bill contained language that grouped small electronics with heavy and off-road equipment. Rasmusson’s amendment would ensure that manufacturers and dealers of heavy equipment like farm machinery are exempt.
“Local agriculture businesses approached me with their concerns about the serious harm that the Digital Fair Repair bill would cause. The safety threats of off-road equipment are much more severe than that of a small electronic device.” explained Rasmusson.
The legislature will be in session through May 22.