AT THE TABLE

City council candidates during the forum, on Sept. 20. From left to right, Spencer McGrew, Scott Rachels, Nate Kunde, Al Kremeier, Scott Kvamme, Mark Leighton and Laura Job.

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL

The Fergus Falls VFW Post 612 was the site of a candidates forum for city council, on Sept. 20, that was arranged by a group calling themselves the Otter Tail County Conservative Coalition, based out of Vergas.



