The Fergus Falls VFW Post 612 was the site of a candidates forum for city council, on Sept. 20, that was arranged by a group calling themselves the Otter Tail County Conservative Coalition, based out of Vergas.
Not all candidates running were in attendance, with the notable exception of Ward One incumbent Krista Hagberg. The goal of the organizers was to have two candidates from each of four wards in Fergus Falls.
The format was simple, the candidates had approximately five minutes to introduce themselves and explain why they were running, as well as issues and concerns they had that they wanted to make a priority if elected or reelected. Following that, audience members in attendance were encouraged to write their questions on index cards for the candidate in their ward. The candidates received around three questions. None of the questions were known by the candidates prior to the forum.
Ward Four was first up with candidates Spencer McGrew and Scott Rachels.
In his opening remarks, Rachels talked about getting taxes under control, as well as having to cut spending. McGrew said Fergus Falls needed to honor its past, but needed to always be moving ahead and to keep trying to attract young families for jobs, as well as providing housing options for those families.
For the audience questions, the first was relating to being able to access information about city council meetings and closed sessions of the council. Rachels said he encourages residents to go on the city website and become familiar with it, which he said had a “plethora” of information about agenda items. He also encouraged people to attend the Committee of the Whole meetings, where he said that most items on regular city council meetings would be discussed. He said he also felt that the length of the regular city council meetings had become too abbreviated and short for any real discussions.
The other question for the Ward Four candidates was regarding grants and what their criteria would be for accepting those. MeGrew stated that grants were a double edged sword. He stated that if the city doesn’t fight for some of the grants, other cities will and that they will go somewhere else.
Rachels said while some grants are great and help the city, others come with strings attached. He referenced a hypothetical grant where the city would have to pay $400,000 in taxpayer money to get a $600,000 grant. He stated the council has to do their due diligence on those types of grants.
Ward Three was next with candidates Nate Kunde and Al Kremeier. Kunde spoke first and stated that he felt that in order for the city to go forward it must come up with a comprehensive asset replacement plan in reference to roads and infrastructure. He said the best way was to map it out on a GIS, or geographic information system that essentially is a system that creates, manages, analyzes, and maps data. Kunde said in a nutshell that this would help the city prioritize which projects would be most essential.
Kremeier, who is also a member of the planning commission, said his biggest goal in running for the council is to bring industry and business to Fergus Falls, to re-establish the tax base, opportunities for growth for business and renew community pride.
The first question for the Ward Three candidates was whether streets were going to be repaired if they were elected. Kunde said that in time he would like to see roads repaired, but that the city needed to take a realistic approach with a comprehensive plan.
Kremeier disagreed in principle with Kunde stating that maps aren’t always accurate. He advocated working with people on the ground from utility workers to residents that know their streets and neighborhoods best.
The second question for the two was whether they believed critical race theory should be taught in public schools. Kunde said he thought Fergus Falls could do it better and focus more on diversity, equity inclusion with education and felt more discussion and dialogue should take place.
Kremeier said everyone has their place and knows what they can do and what they want to do in the community and stated that it should be open to people of all races. He said ultimately however that business and industry would help build a bigger tax base, and said business and industry can be a great equalizer because there will be opportunities for everyone.
The next question was if they had to reduce the city budget by $3 million dollars where would one begin. Kremeier said city hall spending needed to be looked at first in terms of employment positions. He also bought up all the money being spent mowing city parks and that maybe some of it could go to native prairie grass.
Kunde said as a councilman he would simply not support cutting $3 million dollars out of the budget and a huge disservice to the community, which has a lot of great amenities that are good for families and attract new people to the area.
Next up in the forum were Ward Two candidates, Incumbent Scott Kvamme and Mark Leighton. Leighton stated that the reason he was running was because the city needed to reduce the sales tax and get rid of overburdensome regulations and also said that the focus of the city council over the last ten years has been mis-managed. He went on to say that he thought that the proposed increase in the city's 2023 budget was focused more on hiring people and personnel, then for roads and infrastructure, including water. Leighton also referenced increased fees being charged for services. He also highlighted the increases in real estate taxes and said something needed to be done to reduce that as well.
Kvamme said he was running for reelection to continue advocating and working on his number one priority which is persevering and maintaining the former Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center. He stated that he would also always be honest and that he had no patience for someone who didn’t tell the truth, also that he considered his work on the city council to be that of a steward for the city and citizens.
The first question Kvamme and Leighton got was involving business growth and climate and why it hasn’t improved. Kvamme said Fergus Falls is not unlike many cities of a similar size around the nation and that the national business climate had changed and that Fergus Falls has changed with that national climate. However, he said he thought things had really improved for downtown businesses in the last three or four years and most were now in a good strong position.
Leighton said one of the biggest barriers to business growth were the overburdensome regulations and having to jump through hoops with the planning commission and other numerous steps just to buy a piece of property in Fergus Falls. He said the city council can correct that and then they will be able to look for economic development opportunities from outside the city.
The next question Kvamme and Leighton got was involving imposing a sales and use tax for the proposed aquatic center in Roosevelt Park and proposed improvements at DeLagoon Park. Leighton said he felt that a lot of the proposed projects could be handled locally without paying consultants and that there could be more transparency. He also felt that it just wasn't the right time for these projects and that if money is spent on those projects it will cost more than the city’s sales tax income.
Kvamme said he supported both projects and that a lot of the money has come in from from the state legislature and other funding sources other than the half cent sales tax because they are considered regional projects and therefore will hopefully attract a lot of out of town traffic for these venues.
The final candidate to be in the forum was Ward One candidate Laura Job. Incumbent Hagberg was unable to attend. Job stated she decided to run because she felt there was a lot of misinformation and lack of transparency from the city. Job is also running to become more informed.
Job was posed the same previous question about having to reduce the city budget by $3 million dollars and she stated that she would propose going through the budget and starting all over again and determining what basic services would be essential while others would have to cut if they were not a priority. Job also echoed other candidates that roads were a huge concern and the city needed to come up with a comprehensive plan.
Following the event candidates made themselves available for individual questions.
All city council positions are four year terms. The election will be held on Nov. 8, with polling place hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more election information visit the city of Fergus Falls online at: https://www.ci.fergus-falls.mn.us/government/elections