A new food system plan is in development and PartnerSHIP 4 Health is spearheading a regional survey and farm tours that will highlight positive examples of community-led local food system initiatives and projects.
They are reaching out to residents of Otter Tail, Clay, Becker and Wilkin Counties to take a survey about local food. The survey results will be used to develop a plan for a stronger, more vibrant food system in the West Central region of Minnesota.
“We are learning some valuable lessons during our feedback sessions with the community, and we are excited to turn those lessons into action”, says Jason Bergstrand, PartnerSHIP 4 Health manager and planning team member.
“Getting further input from those taking the survey will make this plan more authentic and community driven”, says Bergstrand.
PartnerSHIP 4 Health hopes to get 2,000 responses. The survey is 15 questions long and is available in English, Spanish, Kurdish, Bosnian and Somali.
Bergstrand said residents who take the survey will be entered into a raffle for a $100 gift card to the grocery store of their choice.
The survey is just the beginning apparently as PartnerSHIP 4 Health will also be doing public engagement to inform the food system plan this summer.
The public engagement is coming in the form of farm tours. PartnerSHIP 4 Health is hosting the “West Central Regional Food Tour” from Jun. 23 to 25. The three-day tour will visit farms, businesses and other local food sites across the four-county region. The tour will highlight important local food initiatives in the area like farmers markets, farm incubators, and food co-ops.
The first farm tour will be on Jun. 23 at CHI St. Francis Health in Breckenridge on the campus at 2400 St. Francis Drive from 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Participants will learn more about this health system sponsored farm. The farm does high tunnel production and partners with the health system and community based organizations to provide fresh produce for people experiencing nutrition insecurity. Those in attendance will also learn about the Richland-Wilkin Food Pantry and their mobile pantry project.
The second farm tour will follow the first also on Jun. 23 with a Dinner & Tour at New Roots Incubator Farm, also known as the Prairie Rose Farm.
On Jun. 24, the tour will continue with Fergus Falls Farmers Market & Friends at 10 a.m. where participants will meet at the Fergus Falls Farmers Market for a series of short presentations and exploring. The from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Lunch and a tour of the results of a USDA/EPA technical assistance grant, called Local Foods as well as visiting local places in Pelican Rapids to learn more about their micro farmers market, hydroponics operation and commercial ventures.
Following that, the tour will continue with the Flower Farm Tour and a catered dinner from Blackboard at the True Blue Flower Company in Frazee. Starting at 5:15 p.m. there will be mini-presentations from guest speakers and leaders as well as a facilitated discussion with topics ranging from emerging farmers, farmland preservation, youth and tribal college.
On Jun. 25 the tours will wrap up at the Lakeview Greenhouse & MANNA Food Cooperative from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. with a tour of the Lakeview Greenhouse & MANNA Food Cooperative in Detroit Lakes.
According to Bergstrand, the purpose of the regional food tours are to create a new way for people to connect and meet each other between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, local legislators, locals and others involved in our region’s food system.
The only fee for the tours is a suggested donation of $10 for the whole weekend, which will go directly to the hosts and speakers as a way to say thank you for their generosity and time. Registration includes the tour and meals on Friday and Saturday evenings. All other meals will be the responsibility of attendees.
This event is co-sponsored by PartnerSHIP 4 Health, Creating Community Consulting, West Central Initiative, and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. The information gathered during this event will help us write a regional food systems plan for the region, bringing additional resources to rural communities.
To register for the tours go to eventbrite.com/e/west-central-mn-regional-food-tour-june-23-25th-2023-tickets-638332308117.