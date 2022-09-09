The Fergus Falls Public School District (No. 544) will be having an upcoming school board election on Nov. 8. The election will result in three members being appointed to the board for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2027, with the school board consisting of a total of six members.
School board candidates include incumbents Melanie Cole, Kirby Anderson and Melissa Hermes along with Arden Kjono and Timothy Nanson. The current school board consists of mentioned incumbent candidates in addition to Stephen Vigesaa, Matt Lemke and Natalie Knutson.
Lemke, who graduated from Fergus Falls Publics Schools in 1992, became involved with the school board in 2000: “The greatest thing that I’ve probably brought to the school board is continuously wanting to improve and to learn – I believe our message to students about being a lifelong learner, I believe I model that. I think it’s the continual pursuit to make the Fergus Falls School District the best it can be, to each student.”
Anderson worked for Otter Tail Power for 36 years and brings with him a background in information technology, market planning and wind development along with some financial planning. Anderson comes from a family of Fergus graduates including himself: “We have four kids in the school system right now, ranging from kindergarten all the way up to eleventh grade,” he mentions. “Our goal as board members is to give students the best education that we can give them, while still being accountable to the taxpayer.” As the board treasurer with four years of experience, Anderson notes that he is looking forward to following through with the board’s recently implemented strategic plan for the school system while also maintaining the healthy financial state they’ve managed to develop through previous years.
Vigesaa, of Fergus Falls, was elected to the schoolboard in 2016 was subsequently reelected in 2020: “I enjoy being an advocate for the students – the job of a school board member is to advocate for the community and I feel that since the students can’t really vote it’s my job to make sure they have the best experience possible while we get them ready for life outside of 12th grade.” Vigesaa mentions that the implementation of the Gifted and Talented program along with the acquisition of Lincoln School are both positive developments he’s witnessed since becoming involved with the school board.
Nanson was raised in California and moved to Minnesota in 1996, eventually moving to the lakes area in the early 2000’s. Both of Nanson’s children were born in Fergus Falls, and after a brief move back to the west coast, Nanson brought his family back to the area when the pandemic began shutting down the California school system. “The kids immediately acclimated and made friends,” Nanson says. Nanson mentions that he’s looking forward to getting involved in the school board as it’s a great way to further get acclimated in the community and offer a fresh perspective on pertinent issues.
Cole is a 20-year veteran of the school board and is passionate about continuing to serve area schools for another term: “What inspired me was my kid’s education and contributing to the community.” Cole’s father was a local politician and she explains that she was raised in a family that took a lot of ownership in the community, “I had the strong message that I could make a difference – really that’s what was at the core of it, and in high school I always gravitated towards leadership positions.” Cole explains that through her lengthy tenure as a school board member she’s observed the pendulum of policy shifts and public input regarding the school system and its relationship with a wider national dialogue, however she has a simple and impactful message regarding the Fergus Falls school system: “What I want to do for the school board is work locally with our community, our administration, our staff and our parents and do what’s right for us.”
Kjono, of Fergus Falls, currently has two children in the school system and looks forward to bringing his background of construction and maintenance to the table for the upcoming school board election. Working at the school for approximately a year in a maintenance capacity, he’s looking forward to bringing in-depth knowledge and experience from that side of the school system forth to create positive change throughout the district.
Hermes and Knutson were unavailable for comment due to travel and work commitments.
More information on the current election process and events occurring in the school district can be found at the following: fergusotters.org.