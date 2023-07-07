When I was sworn into the Minnesota Senate back in January, I shared that my priority remains to stand up for Greater Minnesota values and get work done on behalf of our communities. Overall, this was an immensely partisan and expensive session for Minnesotans. Yet despite being in the minority, I was still able to get a lot accomplished for our local area during the 2023 legislative session.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?