Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce that they are partnering with ILT Academy and Launch MN to co-sponsor a startup innovation workshop for entrepreneurs, investors, community leaders and stakeholders from across the West Central Minnesota region.
The free workshop is scheduled for Thursday, September 23, at the Minnesota State Community and Technical College, Fergus Fallscampus at 12:30 p.m.
The event will consist of a 2.5 hour workshop where participants will learn startup fundamentals and innovation skills to formalize business ideas and establish a pathway for successful entrepreneurship.
Following the workshop, an hour-long entrepreneur ‘meet ‘n greet’ aims to showcase regional entrepreneurs who have or are currently in an ILT program. The final component of the event includes a networking social with special guests featuring flavors from local food entrepreneurs at TÖAST.
ILT Studios Founder and CEO Nick Tietz said, “ILT Academy is focused on providing the spaces, places and developing a community of entrepreneurs for all types of founders including Black, Indigenous, people of color (BIPOC), LGBTQ+, women and veterans,” he continued, “We’re committed to helping underestimated entrepreneurs in underserved regions create new high-impact ventures and bring jobs and talent to the West Central Minnesota region.”
West Central area entrepreneurs, innovators, critical thinkers, and stakeholders are invited to attend. Whether participants have an idea, recently started a business or want to grow their business, they are encouraged to attend and learn how their endeavors can be best supported. To learn more and register to attend the free workshop, visit greaterfergusfalls.com/ilt1.
GFF’s Managing Director NeTia Bauman said, “We’re excited to be the first of three host locations in West Central MN to bring together regional innovators, entrepreneurs and stakeholders. Strengthening our entrepreneurial ecosystem is critical to supporting a strong economy and job creation, and this is a proactive step in the right direction.“
