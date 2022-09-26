Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that NeTia Bauman, CEO of the non-profit economic development organization, recently earned a certified economic developer (CEcD) designation. Conferred by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the CEcD status is recognized globally, and is the only certification program for economic developers in the United States. It is considered the most prestigious designation in the economic development profession.
Bauman’s CEcD designation denotes a mastery of skills in economic development, professional attainment and a commitment to personal and professional growth, which will support GFF’s mission to support and grow the Fergus Falls business community. There are approximately 1,100 certified economic developers in the world, including Bauman. Obtaining this certification includes the successful completion of six courses through IEDC in a variety of disciplines ranging from finance, marketing and attraction, and business retention. Candidates must pass a rigorous three-part, two-day examination, which tests knowledge, proficiency, and judgment in the key areas of economic development. The CEcD designation recognizes qualified and dedicated practitioners in the economic development field and sets the standard of excellence within the profession.
GFF board member Stephen Rufer says, “A city either grows or dies. Fergus Falls is facing fierce competition from other cities for economic growth. I am so very glad that our future is in the great hands of NeTia Bauman,” he continued, “Her new certification will give even greater weight to our economic development efforts.”
As highly skilled and experienced economic development practitioners, Bauman and other CEcD’s work with public officials, business leaders, and community members to create and retain high-quality jobs, establish economic sustainability, and improve the quality of life for the people they serve.
“NeTia’s tenacity is evident with her recent CEcD certification. Her continued growth and progress have brought and will continue to bring economic development success to Fergus Falls,” said GFF board member Tara Kempfer, O.D.
