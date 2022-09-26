She's tenacious

NeTia Bauman recently earned a certified economic developer designation, which she brings to the area as the CEO of Greater Fergus Falls. 

 Submitted

Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that NeTia Bauman, CEO of the non-profit economic development organization, recently earned a certified economic developer (CEcD) designation. Conferred by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the CEcD status is recognized globally, and is the only certification program for economic developers in the United States. It is considered the most prestigious designation in the economic development profession.



