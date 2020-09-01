Two Fergus Falls groups were each awarded one of the 132 grants from the Otto Bremer Trust (OBT) recently.
Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) and the Fergus Falls Housing and Redevelopment Authority (FFHRA) were both awarded a grant from the trust. The trust gave out 132 grants that totaled $7.4 million.
“During these challenging times, our focus is on the communities in the region that need help and assistance now more than ever, and on the people who depend on the programs and services we help support,” Brian Lipschultz, Co-CEO and trustee, Otto Bremer Trust said in a press release.
GFF received a $50,000 grant from OBT that will help the organization expand their entrepreneurship initiative, which provides free and confidential business coaching to new and early-stage entrepreneurs.
“We are extremely grateful to be awarded this grant from the Otto Bremer Trust for the second year in a row,” GFF CEO Annie Deckert said. “We’ve seen an overwhelming interest in our entrepreneur initiative resulting in countless businesses opening their doors in our community. We look forward to watching the significant impact that OBT’s investment will have on this program and the continued business growth in our region.”
The FFHRA was given $30,000 to provide permanent affordable housing and wraparound services for people with chronic mental health or substance abuse issues in the Fergus Falls Area.
The recent grantmaking cycle is in addition to $9,170,536 in grants and program-related investments OBT made in May and June and more than $10.5 million it distributed in grants and loans to more than 300 organizations as part of the first-phase of its emergency fund to help community organizations in response to COVID-19.
The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul, that works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is today one of the nation’s largest philanthropic organizations and is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
