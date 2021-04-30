Greater Fergus Falls (GFF), in partnership with ISD 544’s work-based learning program and Otter Tail County, is pleased to announce the launch of a virtual career fair. This platform gives high school students and other jobseekers expanded access to area employers and career opportunities throughout Otter Tail County. At the time of the launch, 20 area businesses across six industries will be featured, with more expected this fall.
Featured employers receive numerous benefits, including increased awareness of the business among high school students planning for postsecondary training or degrees, added visibility to the public, additional visibility to a wider audience of jobseekers who may not know opportunities in the organization exist, and free 360-degree imagery and videography to promote the business. This is a no-cost opportunity offered to area businesses through in-kind contributions from ISD 544 and GFF, as well as funding from Otter Tail County thanks to a grant from the Blandin Foundation.
Program coordinator Kathryn Endersen said, “This is a win, win project for all involved. Our students get to see the broad range of career opportunities available for them in our area, and employers are able to showcase their business to students, the community, and those who are considering making Fergus Falls their home.”
When Otter Tail County heard about the partnership between GFF and the work-based learning program, they knew it would be an opportunity to address the need for workers that so many local employers have. Otter Tail County Community Development director, Amy Baldwin, said, “Thanks to a Blandin Broadband Communities grant, we were able to expand the virtual career fair project to reach employers and jobseekers throughout the county, helping them learn about and connect with the variety of opportunities available.”
Having and keeping enough workers is important to retain and attract businesses. “This virtual platform ties into our strategic business attraction framework and will enhance our effort to grow our workforce and work towards retaining our youth,” said GFF director, NeTia Bauman. There are so many opportunities to work for great businesses in the Fergus Falls area and making sure our youth and community members know about these opportunities is a priority for GFF.
Students and jobseekers may access the virtual career fair at www.greaterfergusfalls.com/career-fair. Area businesses and employers interested in being featured should inquire with Kathyrn Enderson at 218-998-0544 ext 9686.
