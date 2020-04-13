GFF launches ‘So You Wanna Start a Business?’ entrepreneur initiative
In an effort to continue growing the business community, Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is rolling out a new program that provides no-cost, one-on-one, confidential business coaching to new and early-stage entrepreneurs. GFF’s consultants will provide small business owners with technical assistance ranging from business plan preparation, financial projections, cash flow analysis and other accounting practices, as well as marketing assistance to help start-up, grow and expand business. Additional training will be offered for participants, offering content on regulatory requirements, general business development, succession planning, crisis management planning, emergency preparedness and more. GFF is partnering with local business consultants to provide services in the Fergus Falls area.
Starting a business can be an overwhelming experience, but GFF can remove barriers, streamline the process and advocate on the behalf of the business. Looking to start a business? Get started by submitting an inquiry form online at https://www.greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs. The experienced team will guide you through the start-up process and connect entrepreneurs with the tools and resources to position you for success. Whether you are in the early stages of the business, or simply have an idea, and don’t know where to begin, this program is for you!
GFF CEO Annie Deckert says “We are very excited about this initiative which will help address a large need in our community. We have seen an increasing number of entrepreneurs, wanting to start a business, but not being able to navigate the sometimes complex processes necessary. Our role is to grow and enhance our business community, and the more businesses we can help get off the ground, the better off our region!
“Since May of last year, we’ve helped 10 businesses open their doors, which means filled vacancies, new services and new jobs for our community!”
