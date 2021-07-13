Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce their nonprofit economic development organization was one of 14 nonprofit organizations in Minnesota selected to participate in GiveMN’s RaiseMN Campaign Institute. GFF will receive expert coaching and customized training and have an opportunity for a matching gift campaign.
GFF will take part in a three-month institute that assesses the organizations’ fundraising strategies, group learning sessions, and receive three months of expert coaching to create and execute new co-created fundraising strategies. After the first segment of training, seven organizations will be selected to continue towards a personalized fundraising and coaching opportunity to leverage a $5,000 matching gift as part of the fundraising campaign.
GFF’s managing director NeTia Bauman said, “We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to expand our fundraising skill sets to ensure organizational sustainability for the long term,” she continued, “pairing one-on-one coaching with cohort-based learning is an effective model, and we look forward to learning and growing.”
GiveMN utilizes an online giving platform that provides organizations with the opportunity to tell their story, share their impact, and bolster financial growth. Visit GFF’s page at givemn.org/organization/Gff to learn more.
The Campaign Institute is a program of GiveMN’s fundraising coaching initiative RaiseMN, and offered with the support and partnership of the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation. Learn more at raisemn.org.
