Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce an expansion of their Entrepreneur Initiative to include an Entrepreneur MasterMind Series. This series is a free monthly peer-to-peer mentoring session for innovators, entrepreneurs and existing business owners to share lessons learned. These sessions are for entrepreneurs hosted by entrepreneurs and will include keynote speakers, panel discussions, and facilitated mentoring sessions on a range of topics including startup fundamentals, financial basics, marketing for small businesses and more.
Last month, the organization hosted a pilot session featuring keynote speaker Stephanie Hoff. This month, the series continues with an “Entrepreneurship 101” panel featuring local entrepreneurs in various stages of business development on May 26 from 5-6 p.m., at 205 East Lincoln Avenue. This series will be held every fourth Thursday of the month. Public parking is available at the City/Shopko parking lot across the street or the east side parking lot (between 205 East and Swelstad Orthodontics). Please enter through the east side door.
GFF’s Patricia Wahl said, “This is a great way for local entrepreneurs and small business owners to get together and discuss their successes and failures and how that led to where they are now,” she continued, “it’s an interactive way to network, get to know your fellow business owners and gain a sense of community-based entrepreneurship.”
All current and prospective entrepreneurs and existing business owners are invited to attend.
To learn more about GFF’s Entrepreneur MasterMind Series, visit our facebook page or our website greaterfergusfalls.com/events. For questions, please contact GFF at 218-321-2079.
