Greater Fergus Falls announced the appointment of two new board members, Jeff Drake and Marc Sikkink, to serve on their board of directors, effective as of Jan. 1.
Drake grew up in Deer River, andattended Gustavus Adolphus College and completed his graduate work from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Drake is serving his fourth year as the superintendent of Fergus Falls Public Schools.
Sikkink grew up on a farm in South Dakota. He received his bachelor's degree from South Dakota State University as a Food and Biological Material Engineer. In 2017, Sikkink started SCR Solutions, an engineering and design focused food processing equipment company in Fergus Falls.
In addition to the two new board members, new officers were elected. Andrew Yaggie has been appointed to serve as president, Jasmine Sonmor as the new vice chair, Elise Heifort as secretary, and Steve Schoeneck as treasurer.
Yaggie, GFF’s board president, said, “As our organization continues to evolve, we are thrilled to add Jeff and Marc to our board. As leaders in education and manufacturing, we look forward to the additional perspective and expertise they will offer as we further our mission of supporting the business community."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone