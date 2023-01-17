WELCOME TO THE BOARD

Jeff Drake, left, and Marc Sikkink, right, will bring backgrounds in education and manufacturing to the Greater Fergus Falls Board of Directors. 

 Submitted

Greater Fergus Falls announced the appointment of two new board members, Jeff Drake and Marc Sikkink, to serve on their board of directors, effective as of Jan. 1.



