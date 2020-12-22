The area restaurant industry has been especially affected by the executive order shutdowns due to COVID-19. During the first wave of dining restrictions, community support ran rampant and patrons showed their support, fighting to keep favorite eating establishments profitable and, ultimately, open. This second wave of the shutdown is proving to be more difficult for locally owned restaurants. “(The shutdown) has severely cut down on our sales. That has led to us having to furlough pretty much all of our staff, putting them out of jobs. Eight of those employees have kids,” shared Zachary Lewis, owner of The Rusty Nail in Battle Lake, stating that he and his wife, Brianna, are manning the restaurant mainly solo, but utilizing staff when they are busy enough to do so.
The weather doesn’t help matters any. During the first shutdown, outdoor dining was normal for businesses with regular outdoor seating due to the temperature, while outdoor dining has been approved during this shutdown, it doesn’t necessarily make for a pleasant dining experience. It’s Minnesota in the winter. It’s cold and often windy, snowing, or, as of late, raining. Settling in for an outdoor eating experience doesn’t reach the top of the desirability spectrum, but some restaurants have risen to the challenge, including The Rusty Nail, which strung up some tarps for wind shelter and have a fire pit blazing for their patrons braving the elements to enjoy some hot soup and warm beverages. “Winter isn’t an ideal time for (patio dining). We do have plenty of heat sources out there, but we all know how Minnesota winters are,” Zachary shared.
A great option to keep the support flowing for locally owned restaurants is the purchase of gift cards. Last-second shoppers can not only give the gift of a wonderful meal but can also support local restaurants at the same time by stopping into any of the area eating establishments and purchasing a gift card. “Gift cards are huge for us and other restaurants in the same position,” Zachary explained. “It’s almost like adding a tip to your tab! Since we are only allowed to sell a very limited amount of beverages right now, we lose a little bit of our sales, since people dining in would have had a Coke or a beer. Those gift cards make up for a little bit of that.
“We have been getting great support from our neighboring communities and do want to thank everyone for continuing to give us business,” he concluded. “We love getting busy for takeout every day, but we wish we could serve everyone in person!”
While either finishing holiday shopping or just starting, consider getting all your shopping in one stop by purchasing gift cards from locally owned restaurants in the area. Your support is a gift not only to the recipient but also to the restaurant itself. Some restaurants are operating under shortened hours during the shutdown, so be sure to make note of their current hours of operation. For example, The Rusty Nail is open daily from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. at this time.
