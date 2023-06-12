When Warren and Jannette Lowe met in the office of his first job after graduation, neither could have imagined the incredible journey they were beginning and the legacy they would leave behind to the Fergus Falls community.
Warren and Jannette were both born and raised in Minnesota. They were married in Minneapolis on February 17, 1962 and Warren worked for 3M’s Abrasive Materials Group. His employment led them to Milwaukee, Wis., Houston, Texas, Detroit, Mich. and eventually Glenview, Ill. After resigning from the 3M sales group, Warren purchased the Mandersheid Company, a primary distributor of 3M abrasive products in the Midwest.
While living in the Chicago area, the Lowes took advantage of all of the culture it had to offer. The arts, restaurants, sports and social events filled their lives with joy. They especially enjoyed the sport of curling. Their involvement with the curling activities at Northshore Country Club led to Warren being appointed as Director of Finance of what is now the World Curling Federation, headquartered in Perth, Scotland. This involvement allowed the Lowes to travel to and participate in many Winter Olympic Games.
After Warren retired in 2002, he and Jannette made Fergus Falls their new home. Janettes family owned a home on Ottertail Lake and had many fond memories. They had met many people from the area and were impressed by the art and educational culture.
Warren quickly joined Rotary International which supports service to others. Jannette became involved with the Fergus Falls Concert Association. They were active in serving the community and their generous donations of time and talents made Fergus Falls a better place.
Both Warren and Jannette were lifelong learners and participated in numerous areas of Fergus Falls’ development. Libraries and the mission behind them were something that they respected and supported. Warren was instrumental in fundraising for the recent library expansion.
Fergus Falls was the home of Jannette and Warren until their deaths in 2020 and 2022. Upon their passing, their estate gave a substantial donation to the Fergus Falls Library Foundation.
Gail Hedstrom, director of the library, said, “A portion of the donation will be used to purchase materials related to arts, travel and culture. Items purchased with funds from the Lowe's will be designated as such. After visiting with friends of the Lowe's we recognized how much they valued the arts, culture and traveling. It seemed they also wanted to share arts and travel experiences with others. Expanding the library's collection in this area will help accomplish this.”
“We are so grateful for the benevolence of Jannette and Warren. Their gift will provide access to resources and materials that will enhance the library's collection substantially, which ultimately enriches people's lives. The contribution will allow us to plan for future projects and programs,” Hedstrom said. “The Lowe's generous donation to the foundation is truly a gift to the entire community."