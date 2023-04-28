FORE!

From left to right: Dereck Houge, M State Building Maintenance Supervisor, Brent Hanson, M State Computer Help Center Director, Tony Rendz, Fergus Area College Foundation board member, Spartan Head Coach Jason Retzlaff, Spartan Golf team member Mikey Vall, Tom Wilkinson, Dr. Matt Borcherding, M State Vice President for Academic Affairs, Mike Clark, Ottertail Minn-Dakota Coaches, Dave Roberts, M State Interim Director of Athletics, Spartan Golf team member Ellia Soydara, Assistant Golf Coach Jeff Haukos, Stuart Klovstad, Spartan Boosters President.

 Submitted

From the generosity of the community, and two big significant donors, M State in Fergus Falls will be getting a golf simulator.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?