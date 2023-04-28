From the generosity of the community, and two big significant donors, M State in Fergus Falls will be getting a golf simulator.
It was definitely a need for the school. An initial gift from the Spartan Boosters and a matching fundraiser by Fergus Area College Foundation, made the purchase possible. Many private donors contributed $25-$500 gifts.
The simulator, to be housed on the Fergus Falls campus, will be 16-feet-by-13-feet with a screen that is nearly 9 feet tall. Golfers will be able to get instant feedback and statistics on every shot with the use of the simulator’s launch monitor. Those using the simulator will be able to play on numerous courses including the legendary links of St. Andrews, Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hills and Merion golf courses.
Tom Wilkinson donated $15,000 and his significant other, the late Pam Phillips, also donated.
“Pam Phillips had an endowment scholarship already, so when we decided to do something for not just one individual, but rather for a group of people that would affect the whole golf team and potentially all the students at M State. Pam used to golf. I just happened to go to the booster meeting with her and it was mentioned that it was something they would like and we just decided at that time to step forward and make a donation towards that,” said Wilkinson.
Phillips died on December 24, 2022. Between the two of them, they donated over half of the proceeds needed to get the simulator.
Otter Tail Coaches was also a significant donor. Mike Clark said they do quite a bit of work with the college.
“We were approached by Lori Larson and members of the college asking if we would be willing to contribute to it. They work with us and we work with them so it was our decision to help out with this project,” said Clark.
Currently, the NJCAA national tournament qualifying Spartans have had to find different ways to practice during the winter months.
Spartans head golf coach Jason Retzlaff explained that they were donated mats to hit off indoors years ago. This allowed the team to keep the rust at bay, but didn’t allow for much feedback in terms of distance and power.
“The ability to practice year-round will put us in a much better position to compete at a higher level in the spring months,” Retzlaff added.
A recent open house and ribbon cutting on Apr. 26 was held with the newly installed golf simulator and a demonstration by Spartan Golfers as they prepare for their 12th consecutive year they’ve qualified for the NJCAA Division III national tournament at Chautauqua Golf Course in Chautauqua, New York.
“It’s a really great venue. It's a course that me and my assistant coach Jeff Haukos have been doing for many years in a row now so we’re able to know it well. The week there is so much fun because you’re together and bonding, it’s six days of golf with two days of practice rounds before the four days of the tournament. It’s just a great competition. It's a lot of fun to be together as a team,” said Retzlaff.
Retzlaff said a few of the players have already been using the simulator in preparation for the national tournament, which is being held June 6-9.