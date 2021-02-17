Giving Hearts Day 2021 was observed on Feb. 11. Donations made on that day were matched, benefitting local nonprofit organizations. A collaborative group of seven organizations in Fergus Falls banded together to magnify individual efforts promoting this event, one that is important in providing funding for operations and special needs of the organizations.
At the time of this article, six of the seven nonprofit organizations within the collaborative reported that they either met or exceeded their goals for Giving Hearts Day.
“Thank you, Fergus Falls community, for supporting seven local, nonprofit organizations on Feb. 11 for Giving Hearts Day!” exclaimed collaborative member Erin Tysver of Health Resources. “Tallied donations from six of the seven organizations result in a total of over $413,600 given locally! Thank you, Fergus Falls!”
