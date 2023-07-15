Gamber House

Today the four bedroom, three bath house serves as a vacation rental to guest looking for a quiet retreat. 

 Karrie Carlson Daily Journal Media

The history of the house could not have been predicted while it was being built in 1874. But it's the story and the people in it that make it the treasure that it is today.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?