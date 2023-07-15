The history of the house could not have been predicted while it was being built in 1874. But it's the story and the people in it that make it the treasure that it is today.
Built by Henry G. Page, a miller, banker and a state senator, the house is often referred to as The Page House. It had been listed as such on the National Register of Historical Places until 1977 when the home was moved to rural Battle Lake.
When Father William Gamber retired in 1996 and returned to Fergus Falls, he became interested in moving the house back to the town it came from. Gamber was a former curator for the Minnesota Historical Society and a dedicated preservationist and historian. In 1999, the house was moved to its current location near the Concord Bridge. Gamber restored it and made it his home until his death in 2020.
Fergus Falls residents Mary and Mike Robertson came across the property while looking at homes for sale in the area. “The original reason we went to look at the house was my daughter was in town from New York and I am continually trying to get her to move back to Fergus. We were driving around looking at real estate – this house was one that we drove by so I contacted my realtor. He thought that it had sold at auction but the next day he contacted me and said the sale had not gone through, so then we scheduled a time to go and look at it,” Mary said.
Although it didn’t work out for her daughter, Mary and her husband started thinking maybe they could use it as an investment property. After talking to some friends who do short term rentals, it seemed like something that would fit into their semi-retired lives. They took on the project and bought it. They refer to it as “Gamber House."
There was a lot to do to get the house in shape to become a rental property. They had every window replaced. The flooring renovation was a huge undertaking. “We started out having the main level sanded down but what we found underneath would not have worked, which is probably why they painted over everything. We opted to put down some plank flooring that looks great,” Mary exclaimed.
Adding all new cabinets, new countertop, and taking out the cast iron cook stove made the kitchen overhaul one of the biggest projects in the house. “Another major addition was converting one of the bedrooms on the second level to a large luxury bathroom with double sinks, clawfoot tub, and a beautiful custom tiled walk-in shower,” she said.
The Robertsons tried to maintain the style of the era and used as much of the original house furnishings as they could. “Most of the light fixtures are the original ones that were there when we bought the house – they are beautiful,” Mary was quick to point out.
With the interior of the house coming along beautifully, the exterior needed to catch up.
Mary went on, “We put on a brand new roof. We really struggled with whether or not to change the color scheme of the house because the green is a bit bold. Since we were redoing the roof and taking the shutters off to repair and paint, it would’ve been a good time to do a full transition but at the end of the day, we like how it looks and the bold green definitely makes it stand out for marketing.”
Since the house was situated next to the Otter Tail River, they wanted guests to enjoy the beautiful scenery. Many trees were removed so you can see the river from the house. Currently, there is work being done in the backyard to make it a great place to enjoy yard games, spend time with family and friends and relax by a fire.
In January 2023, Gamber House officially became an AirBNB, vacation rental site, and it has received rave reviews from its guests: “So far we’ve had all five star reviews and many of the guests comment about the screened in porch — they love it.”
The property also has a small “guest house” alongside the main house. New windows have been purchased and that project will begin eventually.
Whether it is called Gamber House or The Page House, the transformation that it has undergone give it new life and years of new occupants to enjoy its unique beauty. It makes one wonder, “If these walls could talk, what would they say?”
For information on renting Gamber House, visit airbnb.com and look for “Historic Home on the River” in Fergus Falls.