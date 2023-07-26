I’m not an optometrist, but that doesn’t mean I don’t occasionally see patients with eye-related injuries and issues. Our eyes are the video cameras of our brains. They are so important to our daily life we sometimes take them for granted. Injuries to the eye are often complex and losing vision is always a sad outcome.
Our area has many hardworking, blue-collar men and women who have a daily grind at work. I have more often than once seen machinists, factory workers and laborers forgo the use of safety glasses. This is incredibly distressing! If you have a job that is objectively dangerous with numerous risks to your health, it’s imperative to use every piece of protective equipment. Don’t gamble with your sight; put those safety glasses on!
Abrasions, chemical burns and orbital fractures could all be drastically reduced using goggles or safety glasses. Shavings and objects getting lodged in the eye are also a huge concern. I know in times of intense work, we adopt a “just get it done” mentality, and that’s when safety falls by the wayside. We need to resist that thought and remember our safety glasses.
Treating patients with eye issues can be challenging. In many cases, the trauma could have been completely avoided. Please remember to throw those glasses in your truck or toolbox before hitting the road. You only get one set of eyes, so please protect them.
