On May 13, the long-term planning committee of Glendalough Citizens Advisory Board (CAB) met via Zoom conference with staff members of the Minnesota DNR to discuss two important projects underway in Glendalough – the Sunset Lake Trail and the new visitor center. Both projects have experienced significant traction and funding.
Ben Bergey, DNR northwest regional parks manager led the call with support from Erik Wrede, the DNR project consultant on numerous projects statewide. They provided updates and facilitated discussion on both projects with the planning committee members Steve Nelson, Joan Vorderbruggen, Peter Christianson, and Dan Malmstrom, along with DNR team members Jeff Wiersma and Shawn Donais.
Bergey reported the Sunset Lake Trail has been fully funded with $975,000 of state and federal grants that were supported with matching funds from Glendalough Park Partners. This trail segment will run from the park entrance at County Highway 16 and meet up with the existing paved trail at the Annie Battle Lake bridge. It will traverse the prairie grasslands west of the park road to Sunset Lake, with its final section intersecting the new visitor center. This project is queued to begin some time in the DNR’s fiscal year 2022 which runs from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. This is an exciting development for park visitors as it completes the 12-mile bike and pedestrian trail loop, making the trail completely off-road from the City of Battle Lake and school to Glendalough. Families, students, bikers, hikers and rollerblade enthusiasts will be thrilled with this new segment that unifies all previous trail projects.
Bergey then presented two design options for the new visitor center. The visitor center project is in the design refinement phase and is a very promising addition to Glendalough as well.
The CAB Planning Committee offered feedback and questions to ensure the final design would align with original trail center plan developed and presented to the DNR and Senate during the successful 2018 bonding process. The dialogue was very useful.
Either of the visitor center options would be great additions to Glendalough, however, the CAB believes a variation of the second design option will better serve the growing number of visitors and students visiting the park (127,000 visitors in 2021 and up from less than 50,000 in 2014). The second option provides more interpretive and educational space for the eight school districts that regularly utilize the park for instruction, along with sufficient rental square footage for the park concessionaire.
At this writing, the DNR believes preliminary cost estimates for Option 2 will be in excess of $2 million. Further refinements will be made to the design plans along with a determination of DNR internal funding sources. Funding raised for this project currently stands at nearly $1.3 million – a combination of $750,000 of 2018 state bonding, $250,000 of Legacy Grant funds, and more than $200,000 of philanthropy raised by the Glendalough Park Partners prior to making its bonding request. We will consider a capital campaign, if needed, once the design, plans and costs for the new visitor center are finalized.
In the meantime, the local Glendalough Park Partners board continues to enjoy a great working relationship with the DNR in our mutual stewardship toward the park. These two projects are the newest examples of our effective partnership spanning nearly 30 years at Glendalough.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.