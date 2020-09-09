Glendalough State Park and the Battle Lake area continue to draw visitors at an increasing rate due in part to the popularity of the Glendalough Trail and will likely continue based upon park developments.
Park manager, Jeff Wiersma recently received news from Minnesota DNR Parks and Trails director, Erika Rivers that Glendalough State Park has been selected to receive a $150,000 Federal Recreational Trails Program grant to construct an exciting trail segment in the park! Wiersma authored the grant application and enlisted help from Glendalough Park Partners volunteers for collateral and influence. The grant award combined with $24,700 awarded from a 2017 grant – also authored by Jeff – and $25,000 of matching funds from the Glendalough Park Partners earmarks nearly $200,000 for a new Sunset Lake paved trail. The trail will begin at County Highway 16 at the park’s entrance, traverse through the western prairie and unite with the paved bike trail at the Annie Battle Lake Bridge.
The Sunset Lake trail segment was developed in a collaborative planning effort between the Minnesota DNR and Glendalough Park Partners. The new trail is designed to take trail enthusiasts off the Whitetail Lane roadway for a safer, smoother ride while providing a beautiful prairie grassland experience. This segment will be particularly appealing for roller blades and road bike tires as it creates a seamless, smooth, paved trail surface from Battle Lake all the way through the park.
This trail segment is part of a larger park plan that includes a new trail center; a project which has amassed nearly $1,000,000 in state bonding and philanthropy through Glendalough Park Partners volunteer efforts. The trail center design and construction is now being managed by DNR engineers with the funds raised.
The next step regarding the new Sunset Lake trail segment is to complete the paperwork required by the Federal Highway Administration to establish a formal trail project and release project funds. The Minnesota DNR has started the trail engineering and design process, although archeology studies have been delayed by COVID-19 and will hopefully resume late summer or fall.
The timing of Sunset trail completion is not certain, although projects for the federal grant program are intended to be completed by 2022. The overall timing is perfect considering the new trail center and the city of Battle Lake upgraded trail segments as part of the road project along the lake. The developments will greatly enhance the already popular 12-mile trail system.
