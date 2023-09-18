Eyes

Mike Frisch releases a chunky walleye. Walleyes of all sizes eat plain rigs during the fall!

 Submitted

Jigs and slip-sinker live bait rigs are two “go to” lures for lots of anglers who target walleyes in September and October. While those two lure presentations certainly put fall walleyes in boats and livewells, another rig, one I call the “plain rig,” has produced even better catches for me during recent falls.



