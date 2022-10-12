Weed control is something nearly everyone contends with in some way throughout Minnesota. Whether it’s keeping crops void of unwanted invasive plants or maintaining lawns and gardens so they don’t become overrun by the myriad of undesirable plant species, residents throughout Otter Tail County spend an immense amount of effort and money combating weeds.
Although chemical and mechanical methods are both utilized to some effect, a new process for weed control is gaining popularity and has numerous benefits when compared to traditional means of weed mitigation.
Goatscaping is the term for using goats for the purpose of weed control and it’s been rising in popularity within the past decade. The innovative weed management presents landowners with a cost-effective and environmentally responsible solution for noxious weeds.
Goats will eat almost anything, including plants such as burning nettle, poison ivy, buckthorn and poison sumac. Goats can traverse hard-to-mow areas as well, making their use indispensable in difficult terrain for traditional machinery.
Although the practice has gained a surge of popularity in recent years, the technique of goatscaping for vegetation control has been around for several centuries. During World War I, the White House implemented sheep grazing to maintain the large lawn because the U.S. was reserving the necessary manpower for the war efforts.
Karen Terry of Fergus Falls first got into keeping goats when she adopted several from an area resident, slowly growing her small contingent into a healthy herd that has an effective impact on small plots of weeds throughout the local area.
Terry is in her first few seasons of bringing her small herd of goats to area properties in need of weed management and was recently at a plot near Hoot Lake that was inundated by buckthorn and various other undesirable species: “They’ll walk right over the tallest plants and strip them down to the stem.” Terry notes that while buckthorn is frustratingly resilient, it will eventually die after subsequent grazing by the animals.
Buckthorn was brought to Minnesota from Europe as a popular hedging material and quickly became a notoriously difficult nuisance plant; the thorny shrub forms dense thickets nearly everywhere, crowding out native plants and displacing existing shrubs and small trees in the mid-layer of forests where many bird species nest.
“They’re really smart in terms of what they can and will eat,” Terry notes. “If they happen to come across something that makes them not feel well, they learn to avoid that species.” Terry travels with a custom goat trailer and compact electrical fence which she employs around the area where the weed management is desired.
Using goats to clear land provides many benefits that traditional human management practices do not. Goats provide a source of fertilizer, which they work into the soil with their hooves. Goat hooves also stomp on weeds, helping mitigate them in future growing seasons. The goat digestive system can aid as a herbicide when trying to prevent the spread of weeds. When a goat eats seeds from a weed, its saliva contains an enzyme that neutralizes several seed types. After the material passes through the goat and is excreted, the seeds are no longer viable to grow back.
Goats have been given credit for helping slow the spread of wildfires. The vegetative areas where goats graze are shorter in length and have more space between plants. If a wildfire breaks out, the increased distance between the plants provides more time for the fire to extinguish before catching the next plant on fire and spreading.
Terry Prairie Goats has been inundated with requests based off of word-of-mouth advertising, but can be reached via email for additional information regarding goatscaping at kterry@umn.edu.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone