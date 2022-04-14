Back in December of 2021, artist Blayze Buseth created 10 tile designs depicting quintessential Fergus Falls scenes. The community had a chance to vote, through the Daily Journal website, on their favorite design. The top four selections would be used to create a special edition tile set in honor of Fergus Falls’ 150th anniversary.
The votes were tallied and the time has come. After months of hard work and sweat from the craftsman himself, Buseth has announced that the historic tiles are now available for purchase.
The community chose four wonderful tiles; The Kirkbride, Otto the Otter, Otter Tail River and Geese Crossing.
“I’m really excited about these four representing the community,” shared Buseth. He joked that some people got pretty opinionated about the tile selections — the community wanted to make sure the best tiles won.
“Kirkbride wasted the show,” Buseth laughed, noting that the tile representing the historic grounds got the most votes by far. Coming in second place was the tile depicting the Otter Tail River, third was Otto the Otter and, last but certainly not least, was the Geese Crossing tile.
“I thought Geese Crossing without a doubt was going to win this thing,” recalled Buseth. The final two tiles came down to the wire, with the winners only prevailing by a few votes.
After the tiles were selected, Buseth created 150 sets; 135 standard sets and 15 special edition sets.
“The 15 special edition sets were just the first 15 that I made and they each have a unique finish,” explained Buseth, pointing out noticeable differences in the stain and finish of the tiles. They obviously stand out from the others, making for a truly one-of-a-kind, rare set.
“After the first 15, I tried to make them all standard. So all of the next 135 sets are all going to be the same.”
The hand carved tiles have depth and movement, which Buseth said took a long time to master. Once the originals were carved, he created molds in order to make larger quantities of the tiles.
Buseth explained that the creation process of the tiles themselves was a journey of trial and error. Originally, he wanted to make porcelain, ceramic tiles, but he quickly found that the porcelain tiles would warp once they were fired. So, he had to move onto a different technique.
He then tried a stoneware clay model. The tiles sat flatter and didn’t warp nearly as much as the porcelain ceramic tiles, but he found that many of the stoneware clay tiles would crack. So, once again, he had to try another method.
He moved on to a cement tile model, and it worked wonderfully. Triumphant, he finally found the perfect technique, the right material and got to work creating.
Originally, Buseth pictured the tiles as white, but after many people saw them with a brown, sepia-style stain that he was testing, his vision changed. Those who saw the stained tiles raved about the look — which made the designs pop and gave the tiles a lovely aged, vintage look.
Buseth has been working closely with a local digital marketer, Chelsey Falk, who has been helping him present this celebratory project. Falk, from Barrett, runs her own business, Full Mood, doing graphic design, branding, illustration and marketing. She has been helping Buseth roll out the tile release seamlessly and has assisted him in updating the Creation Shop’s website and layout. Falk said that it’s been wonderful to work on this project and see the community come to life throughout the process and in the finished product.
Aside from the amount of labor and creative craftsmanship that went into the tiles, Falk mentioned that the tiles are particularly special because of the stories that live behind each image. Each tile evokes specific memories for those who have spent part of their life in Fergus Falls “If you bring up the Kirkbride to anybody, they probably know somebody who worked there or have some stories to go along with every single (tile),” she explained. “I think that’s what’s cool about (the project) — it’s embracing the community in an art form.”
Fergus Falls local, Brian Christensen, is hand-making the frames for the special edition tiles and customers can choose if they would like a vertical frame, horizontal frame or a square frame in which to display the historic set. Once the tiles are gone, they’re gone — a rare, time-specific commodity.
Buseth hopes to continue making tiles and build upon the experience he had with the special edition Fergus Falls sesquicentennial tiles. “It actually makes me dream,” he shared, “There is a lot of potential with tile work in the future of my work and Creation Shop.”
Those who are interested can purchase the special edition tiles either online at creationshopmn.com or in store at the Creation Shop in Fergus Falls.
People will also have the opportunity to talk to Buseth about his work on the tiles and learn more about the Creation Shop during their first birthday party. There will be an open house with activities, food and pottery sales on Apr. 23 from 1-6 p.m.