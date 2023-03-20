The Fergus Falls Downtown Riverfront Council (FFDRC) is pleased to announce a 12-month long passport program, Destination Fergus Falls, slated to begin Apr. 1, 2023. Consumers can purchase the reusable passport for a flat rate that will include more than 30 unlimited use discounts or incentives at businesses throughout the Fergus Falls. 



