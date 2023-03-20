The Fergus Falls Downtown Riverfront Council (FFDRC) is pleased to announce a 12-month long passport program, Destination Fergus Falls, slated to begin Apr. 1, 2023. Consumers can purchase the reusable passport for a flat rate that will include more than 30 unlimited use discounts or incentives at businesses throughout the Fergus Falls.
Once purchased, the passport is active through Mar. 31, 2024, offering both local and area residents and tourists a variety of discounts ranging from 25% off one-night hotel stays at Country Inn & Suites and AmercInn to 20% off regularly-priced items at The Market, and more.
FFDRC board member NeTia Bauman said, “The goal is to incentivize area residents and tourists to patronize local businesses and to serve as a fundraiser for the FFDRC. All proceeds will fund community event programming like the annual Over the River Holiday Festival.”
The FFDRC will be hosting a launch party with food, prizes and an opportunity to purchase the passports for a one-time only discounted rate of $45 each. The launch party is scheduled for Mar. 30, from 4:30-6 p.m. at Fergus Brewing Co., located at 1683 Ottertail Drive. Door prizes will be drawn every 30 minutes with one grand-prize winner, who will receive a free passport, drawn at 6 p.m. Free pizza until gone with beer and hot dog specials also available.Winner must be present to win.
Starting Apr. 1, passports can be purchased in-person with cash or check at The Foundry, Creative Handmade Goods and Fergus Brewing Co. A complete list of participating businesses and discounts is available online at ffriver.org/passport.
