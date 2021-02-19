For many kids, their school day starts and ends with the “hello” and “goodbye” of a school bus driver. In a release from the Minnesota School Bus Operators Association, the extra work done by school bus drivers recently is highlighted — “Minnesota school bus drivers have taken on new essential roles during the COVID-19 pandemic to serve their communities, such as delivering meals and distance learning supplies to families, providing WiFi connections, and transporting the children of first-responders and health care workers to and from day care. School bus drivers have also followed new, rigorous health and safety protocols to transport students to and from school safely during the pandemic.”
In honor of their hard work and dedication to community children, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has declared the week of Feb. 21-27 School Bus Drivers Appreciation Week.
Principal Dean Monke from Fergus Falls’s Kennedy Secondary School was more than happy to highlight how important school bus drivers are to the community.
“We contract for transportation services with Otter Tail Coaches right here in Fergus Falls for all of our student transportation needs throughout the school district. This would include all special education transportation services as well as co-curricular transportation needs. We have a very positive relationship with the management team at Otter Tail (Minn-Dakota) Coaches along with all of the bus drivers. We work closely together to provide the safest and most comfortable ride possible for all of our students. We greatly appreciate the time and dedication that our school bus drivers show to our students, and really the entire community of Fergus Falls each and every school day.”
Not to be excluded are other school drivers, such as special education van drivers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.