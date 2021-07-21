Laura Korynta is a multimedia artist who resided across Minnesota before settling in St. Paul. She explores the narratives and folktales of women through traditional and unconventional watercolor, paper sculpture, diorama and puppetry. Her current work, “Persistence,” is being developed during her Hinge Arts Residency through Springboard for the Arts.
Korynta has been a maker her entire life. As a child in a large family with limited resources, she and her sister funneled their creativity into making their own fun. They cut and created toys from paper and found objects in nature. As an adult, Korynta didn’t pursue art until after college, when she moved to the Twin Cities and discovered Barebones Puppet Theatre.
“The Twin Cities has an incredibly gifted and generous puppet community that has brought many mentors and opportunities into my life and allowed me to grow as an artist,” she shared.
Korynta was raised by a “pack of really strong women,” which has naturally led to her interest in telling the stories of women.
“I believe that women are held back by the archetypes and lack of representation,” she explained. Additionally, Korynta credits the backbone of her work as nature, which was heavily influenced by the large portion of her childhood she spent wandering around woods, prairies and lakesides.
Due to growing up without a lot of resources at her disposal, Korynta likes to use inexpensive and repurposed materials in her art, which she considers an act of social justice.
While looking for an avenue for a project about trauma and family history, Korynta connected with artist consultant Kate Renee out of Minneapolis. She was introduced to the Hinge Emergent Artist Residency program in 2019 and applied and was denied admission to the program on two occasions. After her second attempt, Korynta was contacted by Naomi Schliesman, who provided her assistance in working on her application and portfolio, encouraging her not to give up. Korynta has now had one stay in Fergus Falls prior to her current one, which is part of the Hannah Kempfer track for the Hinge Arts Residency.
“Since women have been the central inspiration for my body of work it seemed like a perfect match,” she expressed, stating that she is also excited to bring puppetry to Otter Tail County in her first experience writing a one-person puppet show about the life and times of Hannah Kempfer.
In addition to her current project, Korynta is working on an illustrated book about women and aging, focusing on women of all ages and reflecting specifically on what their life was like during their 30s.
Korynta can be contacted directly with questions via email at laura.korynta@gmail.com.
