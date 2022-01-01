Winter has officially arrived over the holiday season, with snow and cold temperatures blanketing the area. With the cold brings increased heating to stay warm. That may not be the most surprising thing, but it could be the increase Great Plains’ customers are expected to see for the winter heating season (November though March). Natural gas prices for this season are expected to increase by an average of 86% on bills, or $399, over last heating season, if average temperatures are experienced.
A couple of factors weigh into the increase. First is the slow return of natural gas production from the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with an increase in demand. Next, there is still an ongoing recovery from the cold weather event in February 2021, the most influential factor affecting customers’ bills is weather varying significantly from the average. Natural gas prices are a direct pass-thru and do not increase Great Plains’ profit. Natural gas continues to be the most economical fuel source for heating and water heating.
The price outlook for the heating season assumes no serious supply disruptions or extreme weather impacts on supply and demand. The price of natural gas can be subjected to monthly changes based on fluctuations in the wholesale market. Great Plains encourages customers to use energy wisely and continue individual conservation efforts. Identifying leaks and sealing windows can be two easy steps to quell heavy gas usage. For questions on your bill or for bill assistance, contact Great Plains at 877-267-4764.
