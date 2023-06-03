“You were born to be (a) hockey player(s)” - Herb Brooks
Truer words were never spoken when talking about Brayden Travis Nelson, not just a hockey player, but the ultimate teammate.
When the Nelson family moved to Fergus Falls in 2008, Brayden was just two-years-old. Upon turning four, his parents, Jill and Josh, were looking to get him into some activities, mostly for the social aspect. After attending a “try hockey” event, he was hooked.
“It was difficult to get a hockey stick out of his hands,” stated Josh. “He literally would walk around all day with his stick using everything in our house as a hockey puck to the extent that when we moved out of our house, we were finding color crayons, little toys and little balls in places that were unimaginable. He got so good at shooting, we were starting to find marks in our walls where he was shooting pennies into the sheetrock.”
Sports were and are a big part of the Nelson family, as all four kids play or played hockey.
Also a big part of Brayden’s childhood was baseball, something that he and his father had a tight bond over. When he was 13, Brayden and his teammates won the district title, with his dad coaching. The two spent hours in the car discussing baseball strategy, making Brayden feel like he wasn’t just a player but an advisor to his father. "Although he never said it, we feel like he quit baseball when he was 15 because he wanted baseball to be a special experience with the five years he and his dad did it together," mentioned Josh.
Entering into high school, Brayden played quarterback on the football team, elevating himself to starter this past fall, as a junior.
“I think seeing the maturation of his confidence and leadership stands out to me starting with his sophomore year as our scout team quarterback throwing against our first team defense and then into his junior season where he got the majority of the snaps at quarterback,” Steve Olson, former Otters head coach, reflected. “I always talked to our players about not thinking of themselves as a position but instead thinking of themselves as a football player and that is what I saw Brayden doing. I know his teammates admired his energy and desire to be on the field doing whatever he needed to do.”
Those sentiments are echoed by coach and assistant principal, Shane Thielke: “Brayden was one of those guys who was all about his teammates first. Like all kids, he wanted to do well, but more so he wanted his team to do well. I remember when he moved into the role of starting QB and he started to shy away from defensive back drills and I would poke at him about still needing to play defense and he cracked back telling me that if he did his job on offense, I shouldn't need him; but I shouldn't worry. If necessary, he knew the game plan and he'd have my back. That is the kid I will remember, the kid who always said he'd have my back.”
Brayden had a strong junior campaign on the ice, providing 26 points (11 goals and 15 assists) from the center and wing positions. He also tallied a goal for the Otters during this past season’s section final game … a memory that his family will have forever. “The goal gave his mom the biggest smile, she was his biggest fan and that moment meant so much to both of them,” said Josh.
His sisters were also some of his biggest fans. If they could not be at his games in person, they would try and watch a livestream of the game. You would be hard pressed to find sisters that were more proud of their brother than “the girls.” Brayden glowed when they would throw their arms around him after a game to congratulate him on his performance. Of course, they sometimes made it embarrassing for him, but all out of playful love for their brother.
Mike Donaghue, coach for the Otter boys hockey team, shares just how special Brayden was.
“Brayden was an excellent teammate. He had a great intensity to compete for the puck and then being able to control it to make a play. He is a player that needed a shoot-first mentality, but he was always looking to get the puck to his teammates. He was unselfish,” observed Donaghue. “Brayden also proved to be a diverse player by letting the coaches know he should be running one of our power play units as a defenseman. His persistence paid off and when he finally gave him an opportunity, he took full advantage of it. I was a bit concerned about him at D, but he put my concerns to rest in a hurry.
Donaghue continues: “He cared for his teammates and he always played hard for them. He held them accountable and they held him accountable as well. He put his team first by playing wing or center and trying to put the team in the best position to be successful. His skates will be hard to fill with everything that he brought to the team.”
When Brayden took his life on Apr. 26, the State of Hockey did what it does best, honor one of their own. Word spread quickly throughout the Fergus Falls community, to surrounding towns and eventually across the country and even world. The #SticksoutforBrayden social media movement was felt everywhere.
“It was extremely emotional and humbling to see the impact Brayden’s death had on the hockey community,” mentioned Josh. “We were getting messages from hockey associates, high school teams, junior hockey teams and the Minnesota Wild both directly and via ‘Sticks Out.’ We saw sticks out in other states and even in Norway. It speaks to the love the hockey community has for players beyond the game itself.”
“Sports were a means for many people to get to know Brayden on a personal level, however anyone that interacted with him knew him as a fun loving kid with a calm demeanor. All the enduring and loving sentiments that were shared with us in recent weeks painted that picture of him. He was a gift to all of us.” – The Nelson Family.
Gone but not forgotten. With hockey stick in hand, Brayden now plays for the ultimate team, looking to share the puck and set up a teammate.
A gift to all of us, indeed.