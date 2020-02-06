The weather teased us on Wednesday with beautiful blue skies and sun, and if Punxsutawney Phil is right, we won’t have to wait long for this cloudy winter to end. We’ll be back in the clouds this weekend, so if you’re looking for events to keep your spirits high, consider visiting the Otter Tail County Historical Society museum, going to see a dance performance or listening to a live band concert.
1. A Center for the Arts is hosting Legendary Ladies of Country Music - A Tribute on Friday featuring three women from musical theater backgrounds performing as Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline alongside a Nashville band. The production is a unique look at what a three-woman performance would have been like with these country music heroines. The show is Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and while tickets are sold out, consider calling the box office and joining the waiting list for a one-of-a-kind show that may not be returning to the area any time soon.
2. The Otter Tail County Historical Society museum is opening their new exhibit on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Fergus Falls Fish & Game Club: 100 Years of Conservation” celebrates the Fergus Falls Fish and Game Club’s (FFFGC) 100th anniversary with an exhibit the historical society put together in partnership with the club. Following the history of the club, the exhibit looks at some of their major projects including the Giant Canada Goose Project and Save the Wetlands. There will be a program at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday led by Chris Schuelke titled “It Was This Big!: Tall Tales and Other Fishing Stories.” The opening is free for OTCHS members or $5 for adults and $2 for children 4-11 years old.
3. DanceBARN is hosting National Choreography Month (NACHMO) performance at the Lakes Area Community Center in Battle Lake on Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The performance will feature new work from local dancers including teachers from the Fergus Falls School of Dance and the school’s director, Ramona Jacobs, as well as Andrea Erlandson and Emily Hebert from Fergus Falls, Emily Koljonen from Dent, Leona Cichy from New York Mills and Alyssa Berube from Vergas. Tickets are at the door for a suggested $5 to 10 and kids’ tickets are free.
4. The Concordia Band from Concordia College in Moorhead is coming to Fergus Falls High School on Feb. 8 to do a joint concert with the FFHS band, performing songs like Michael Gandolfi’s “Vientos y Tangos” and Gustav Holst’s “First Suite in E-Flat for Military Band.” The performance is free and open to the public and starts at 7 p.m.
