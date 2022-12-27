Guaranteed, automatic

New and returning students on the M State Fergus Falls campus are now eligible for automatic merit scholarships from the Fergus Area College Foundation, with no application necessary, if they have a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.5/4.0. Students are identified for the automatic scholarships during the college’s enrollment process, and may qualify for $750, $1,500 or $2,000, depending on their GPA.

Local M State students who earn good grades are now being recognized through guaranteed scholarships depending on their grade point averages.



