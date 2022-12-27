Local M State students who earn good grades are now being recognized through guaranteed scholarships depending on their grade point averages.
Fergus Area College Foundation is simplifying its scholarship award process for M State Fergus Falls campus students; beginning now, as enrollment gets underway for fall semester 2023, new and returning students with a GPA of at least 2.5 will receive automatic merit scholarships, with no application necessary.
The automatic scholarships will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis, in the following amounts based on cumulative GPA: $2,000 for students with a GPA of 3.95-4.0; $1,500 for 3.5-3.94; and $750 for 2.5-3.49. These award amounts are based on a credit load of 12 or more; part-time students taking 6-11 credits will receive a prorated per-credit amount.
Students will be identified for the automatic scholarships as part of the enrollment process. The foundation will follow up with students about the final eligibility requirements and acceptances.
Application-based scholarships will continue to be available through FACF for students who wish to apply for an even higher award amount. Lori Larson, FACF executive director, states that many students in the past have not applied for scholarships, as they think they won’t qualify.
“Our wish is that this will show those students who don’t think they can get a scholarship that yes, they can – and then maybe that will encourage them to apply for more,” said Larson. “Ultimately, we want all scholarships to benefit students and be a tool for the college, to draw more students to the M State Fergus Falls campus.”
Larson says some scholarships will still be awarded only through the application process.
“Two examples of scholarships awarded through the scholarship application process are the Chester G. & C. Jon Rosengren Scholarship, which is usually $2,500 and is for most Fergus Falls Public School graduates and the Mary Beth Hagen Wedum Scholarship, which is usually $5,000 and is awarded to most single parents.”
FACF scholarships are available to students who meet any one of the following requirements: Take at least six on-campus credits in Fergus Falls; live in Fergus Falls campus housing; or participate in athletics or fine arts in Fergus Falls.
The move to automatic scholarships came after much discussion and planning by FACF and its Student Success Committee. An increasing number of schools across the country are offering automatic merit scholarships to make college more accessible and affordable for a greater number of students and to help attract and keep top students.
The nonprofit FACF, which operates separately from M State, has been philanthropically supporting the Fergus Falls campus since 1963. Through the generosity of community donors, the Foundation plans to award over $370,000 in student scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year and to continue to help pave the way for innovative initiatives and upgrades at the Fergus Falls M State campus.
For more information about FACF and the types of scholarships available, visit facfmstate.org or contact Larson at facf@minnesota.edu.