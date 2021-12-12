Good news everybody!

It’s the holiday season and the city of Fergus Falls is getting a gift it might not have expected. The Fabled Farmer is reopening after closing its doors this past fall. The local restaurant, which features fresh, innovative and nutritious menu items, is under new ownership. Former employee Rebecca Lacheur is taking the reins.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to own a restaurant, when i had the opportunity to own this restaurant (Fabled Farmer) it seemed like the right moment to give it my shot,” said Lacheur.
The Fabled Farmer opened its doors in 2017 and Lacheur worked for three years at the restaurant before it closed.
Located on the 400 block of West Lincoln Avenue, the plan is to open the door once again during the first week of January.
“The hours will be the same for now, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday,” says Lacheur, “but in the future, I would like to expand those hours to include Sunday, maybe a Sunday brunch.”
The menu is expected to stay the same, with perhaps a few minor changes. “I think one of the best parts of the concept of this restaurant is that we really serve all people, we serve real food, not using preservatives, it’s homemade real food,” said Lacheur.
For those who are interested in applying for employment, reach out to the Fabled Farmer on their Facebook page. Positions for both serving and cooking are available.
