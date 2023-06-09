Time is of the essence, and Pat Larum has made good use of her time.
Larum is logging off for the last time soon as she caps off a 41 year stretch of service to Otter Tail County as the systems administrator in the Informational Technology (IT) Department.
Larum has no doubt seen huge changes in her time there, but didn’t expect she would be there so long.
“I walked into the old courthouse on June 16, 1982, and did not think I would be here for the next 41 years,” reflected Larum.
When Larum first started with the county there were three people in the IT department. At that time, the department had a Burroughs computer and only one person could use it at a time with only a financial program installed on the computer. The Auditor’s Office would print checks using this computer.
Once the Prime Computer system was added the county installed the county tax system on the new machine. “That was an exciting time,” shared Larum. “We added two programmers and another office assistant. My favorite part of the job, when I was younger, was seeing all the changes that happened throughout the years. I’m still up for changes, but now I would say it is the people. I have met so many great people.”
In 1994, the IT department changed everything to an IBM AS/400 system, which dramatically changed the way in which the county did business. Previously, all the evaluation notices, tax statements and checks were printed from one system. With the new additions, the auditor, recorder and treasurer were able to have a computer at their desks. Today, the county still uses the AS/400, but runs various programs on many servers. “We went from having one computer to over 400 computers, said Larum.”
When asked what advice she would give to up-and-coming IT system operators she said, “I would say you need the ability to flow with the changes. We have had many different conversions through the years, and you must keep up with them.”
In retirement, Larum says she plans on enjoying life: "I love to go fishing and gardening. I have a new puppy to train, and I will enjoy spending time with my family and friends. I will also make my yearly trip to Alaska to visit family and friends and of course, go fishing.”
Larum graduated from Ashby High School and attended Alexandria Technological College. She worked briefly in the Twin Cities before beginning her career with the county.
