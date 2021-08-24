ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan released the following statements on the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
“The FDA’s approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is exciting news. This vaccine is safe, it’s saving lives, and now it’s fully approved,” said Walz. “Today’s action gives Minnesotans additional assurance that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective. Along with vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, these are the best tools we have in our fight against COVID-19. If you haven’t yet, now is the time to roll up your sleeves and get your shot.”
The Pfizer vaccine is now approved for Americans 16 years of age and older. The vaccine continues to be available to Americans between 12 and 15 years of age under an emergency-use authorization (EUA). Two other vaccines — the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Moderna vaccine — are authorized for Americans 18 years of age and older. FDA is continuing its review and approval process for these two vaccines as well as for use of Pfizer in people younger than 16.
“With the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine, Minnesotans can have even more confidence in getting this shot. These vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness and death, and they have been thoroughly evaluated to ensure it’s safe for Americans and Minnesotans to roll up their sleeves,” said Flanagan. “If you have been waiting for FDA approval to get your vaccine, today is your day to join the 3.2 million Minnesotans who have gotten their shot.”
All COVID-19 vaccines are free, and readily available at hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and other health care providers around Minnesota. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine location near and to sort by vaccine type.
“We welcome today’s announcement because we know full approval from FDA will give a boost of confidence to some who had not yet been vaccinated,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “Pfizer and the other COVID-19 vaccines are our most important tools for moving past the pandemic and getting back to where we want to be. We encourage everyone who is eligible but unvaccinated to get it done for their own benefit and for the benefit of their family and friends.”
