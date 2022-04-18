Gov. Tim Walz continued his tour across the state promoting the administration’s proposed budget and surveyed recent tornado damage in Taopi.
On Apr. 12, Walz stopped in Moorhead continuing his statewide public safety tour to discuss what his public safety plan would mean for the Moorhead area and communities across the state. Walz said under their budget proposal, the average city in Minnesota would receive about $240,000 to invest in public safety.
During Walz's visit to Moorhead, he discussed the importance of delivering $2 billion in direct relief to Minnesota families through Walz Checks. The budget proposes distributing Walz Checks of up to $1,000 directly to Minnesotans — single tax filers would receive a payment of $500 while a married couple would receive a payment of $1,000. More than 2.7 million Minnesota households would receive a Walz Check under this proposal.
Also on Apr. 12, Walz received news that the Biden Administration is lifting a ban on the summertime sale of E15, which is cheaper than normal unleaded gas to offset the rising cost of many types of fuels.
On Apr. 13, Walz signed three bills into law that were passed by the legislature and include:
Chapter 45, SF 2736 : Juvenile court guardianship establishment for at-risk youth — The bill establishes a juvenile guardianship process for at-risk youth ages 18 to 21 to help ensure that they receive the resources necessary for their health, safety and education.
Chapter 46, HF 2819 : Snowmobile and off-highway vehicle provision violation civil penalties increased — To incentivize responsible snowmobile and off-highway vehicle riding, this bill increases penalties for certain violations, including trespassing.
Chapter 48, HF 3620 : Relating to labor and industry; allowing a licensed residential building contractor to receive an installation seal for the installation of used manufactured homes; clarifying that a used manufactured home may bear a label or data plate — The bill allows licensed residential building contractors to install used manufactured homes and affix installation seals (labels secured to the outside of the homes) to used manufactured homes, streamlining the home manufacturing process to help shorten installation delays and lower installation costs.
In a release last week, the Walz administration said that more than 1,100 Minnesotans used the Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Program to access over $6 million worth of insulin in 2021, according to a recent report from the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy. In 2020, Walz signed the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act to help Minnesotans afford their insulin through the Minnesota Insulin Net Safety Program.
“The Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Program is available to provide fast, reliable help for Minnesotans who are struggling to afford this life saving drug,” said Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “The lives of Minnesotans should never rely on a price tag. Governor Walz and I will continue to put Minnesotans first and work to ensure people don’t struggle to afford the care they need.”
Walz became the first Minnesota Governor in 160 years to visit the Upper Sioux Community last week. During his visit, Walz met with Chairman Kevin Jensvold and the Upper Sioux tribal government to learn about the community and discuss opportunities for improving tribal-state relations. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen joined Walz and Jensvold to tour the Upper Sioux Agency State Park.
On Apr. 13, Walz and Flanagan reacted to Minnesota reaching its sixth straight month of job growth and its lowest unemployment rate since 1999, at 2.5%. Minnesota gained 11,500 jobs, up 0.4% in the last month, according to numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Also on Apr. 13, Walz visited Taopi to meet with residents, volunteers and local leaders after a tornado damaged the town earlier in the week. Walz surveyed the damage and discussed ways the state can help the town rebuild.
Walz stopped in Rochester on his continuing statewide public safety tour discussing Budget to Move Minnesota Forward, and the proposed Walz Checks.