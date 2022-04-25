Last week, Gov. Tim Walz delivered his annual State of the State Address, attended a groundbreaking for a highway expansion project and appointed a new addiction and recovery director to help combat the opioid epidemic and tackle addiction in the state.
On Apr. 19, Walz stood alongside a bipartisan group of legislators and community leaders to break ground on a new project to expand 12.5 miles of Highway 14 between New Ulm and Nicollet in southwest Minnesota. The work will complete a continuous four-lane highway between New Ulm and Rochester.
The Walz administration said that the targeted improvements along the corridor will include constructing new interchanges in Courtland and Brown County Road 37 in New Ulm, adding turn lanes, improving intersections and installing snow fences between Courtland and Nicollet to prevent excessive blowing and drifting snow.
Hoffman Construction, the prime contractor, was awarded this project with a bid of $83.5 million. The project is scheduled to be complete in fall 2023.
Also on Apr. 19, Governor Walz announced the appointment of Kathryn Iverson Landrum as district court judge in Minnesota’s First Judicial District. Iverson Landrum will be replacing the Honorable Joseph T. Carter and will be chambered in Hastings in Dakota County. Iverson Landrum is a manager and assistant attorney general at the Office of the Minnesota Attorney General, where she leads a division defending state agencies and employees during all stages of employment, tort and constitutional litigation. Iverson Landrum previously served as an honors attorney for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Walz visited Cub Foods in North Minneapolis on Apr. 20, to discuss the importance of delivering $2 billion in direct relief to Minnesota families through Walz Checks. Walz’s proposed Budget to Move Minnesota Forward proposes distributing “Walz Checks” of up to $1,000 directly to Minnesotans — single tax filers would receive a payment of $500 while a married couple would receive a payment of $1,000. More than 2.7 million Minnesota households would receive a Walz Check under this proposal.
On April 21, Walz addressed attendees at the Asian Pacific Islander Day on the Hill. During the event, he discussed efforts to support Minnesota's Asian Pacific Islander community and praised the community's resilience amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Apr. 22, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced a new vacancy in Minnesota’s Fifth Judicial District. This vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Kurt D. Johnson. This seat will be chambered in Mankato in Blue Earth County.
Earlier in April, Walz announced that he will appoint a new addiction and recovery director to lead addiction and recovery work as well as direct the subcabinet and advisory council. The addiction and recovery director will be the administration’s key point person for the state’s efforts to address opioids, substance use and addiction in Minnesota. Applicants for the position must apply by Apr. 29.
On Apr. 24, following severe spring storms across northwestern Minnesota, Walz declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment and resources. Beginning on Apr. 23, a severe spring storm system with very heavy rains and strong winds caused flash flooding. Flooding on the Red Lake River at Crookston closed local roads and threatened key facilities, including a fire station and a housing development.
Also on Apr. 24, Walz delivered his fourth State of the State Address to a joint convention of the Minnesota Legislature. Walz highlighted three areas of focus: long-term investments in the future of Minnesota, urgent issues facing Minnesotans coming out of the pandemic and unfinished business that must be resolved now. In addition, Walz highlighted accomplishments including reducing the price of insulin, increasing education funding for every student, passing the largest jobs bill in state history and also declared that the state of the state is strong, and Minnesota is moving forward.
Walz emphasized that Minnesotans are all connected, and there is no challenge that the people of the state cannot conquer, and called on the legislature to embody the spirit of “One Minnesota” and come together, pass a budget that invests in people and move Minnesota forward.