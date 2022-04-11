Gov. Tim Walz dealt with several big issues last week, among them, he signed a bill into law to advance the state’s continued efforts to control and contain H5N1 (bird flu). The first part of the 2022 Minnesota legislative session is in the books, as the legislature went into recess for Easter break. The session came to a pause on Apr. 9, and the Legislature will be in recess through Monday, Apr.18.
On Apr. 4, Walz announced the appointment of Kevin Mueller as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District. Mueller will be replacing the Honorable Thomas M. Fitzpatrick and will be chambered in Anoka County.
On Apr. 6, Lt. Gov. Flanagan met with early care and education workers at “Especially for Children'' in Edina. Flanagan discussed the $2.6 billion early childhood budget proposal included in the Walz-Flanagan Budget to Move Minnesota Forward.
On Apr. 7, Walz signed an executive order launching a new interagency subcabinet and advisory council to combat the opioid and addiction epidemic in the state. As per the order, Walz will appoint a new addiction and recovery director to lead addiction and recovery work as well as direct the subcabinet and advisory council — that person will report to Walz and be the administration’s key point person for the state’s efforts to address opioids, substance use and addiction in Minnesota.
Also on Apr. 7, Flanagan held a roundtable discussion with the American Indian Community Housing Organization and other housing advocates in Duluth, and highlighted the nearly $1 billion housing proposal in the Walz-Flanagan Budget to Move Minnesota Forward and how their budget focuses on supportive and culturally appropriate housing. Flanagan also visited Forty-Acre Co-op farm to highlight their work in supporting Black, Native and communities of color in the farming and the agriculture sector.
On Apr. 8, Walz signed a bill into law to advance the state’s continued efforts to control and contain H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Minnesota. The legislation includes $1 million in funding for emergency response activities, including disease surveillance and purchasing testing supplies, as well as provisions to protect the privacy of farmers and flock owners who seek mental health care. The current HPAI outbreak in Minnesota poses a high risk to poultry but a low risk to the public, and there is no food safety concern for consumers.
“We’re proud of our nation-leading poultry industry in Minnesota and recognize that the work our farmers and producers do isn’t easy, even under the best conditions,” said Walz. “This legislation will help bolster our emergency HPAI response and provide relief for this essential industry. I’m grateful for the quick, bipartisan work to get this done and am proud to sign this bill into law today.”
Also on Apr. 8, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced that it is recommending three candidates for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s First Judicial District. The candidates include: Kathryn Iverson Landrum, a manager and assistant attorney general at the Office of the Minnesota Attorney General; Adam Johnson, the Chief Assistant Rice County Attorney; and Tori Stewart, an assistant county attorney in Dakota County.
The vacancy occurred upon the retirement of the Honorable Joseph T. Carter and will be chambered in Hastings in Dakota County.