The Minnesota Legislature session concluded its third week on Feb. 18. Gov. Tim Walz was busy throughout the course of the week.
Walz started out the the week on Feb. 14, declaring the day "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Day" to honor the Indigenous women, girls, men, boys, LGBQI+, Two-Spirit, transgender and gender non-conforming people who continue to experience violence. Lieutenant governor, Peggy Flanagan, attended a virtual march to stand with Indigenous relatives and spoke on the importance of ending the crisis.
In the wake of Deshaun Hill's death, Walz met with community leaders at North Minneapolis High School on Feb. 14. They discussed how the state and communities could work together to prevent gun violence and take action on public safety measures in Minnesota.
Walz posted the following message on Twitter, “I spent the morning at North High where another young life was lost to gun violence last week.The community is reeling over the death of sophomore Deshaun Hill. This cannot be normalized in Minnesota. We are committed to stopping gun violence.”
Flanagan attended the ISAIAH + Paid Family and Medical Leave Coalition virtual press conference with state officials, labor leaders, and small business owners on Feb. 14. She spoke in favor of Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) and outlined PFML in the Walz-Flanagan Budget to Move Minnesota Forward.
At a public safety roundtable with city leaders and first responders in Eagan on Feb. 15, Walz outlined what their public safety budget — including $300 million for cities, counties, and tribes — would mean for communities across the state. A detailed list of the funding that would be made available to each community is now available online. Under their budget, the average city in Minnesota would receive about $240,000 to invest in public safety.
“Protecting Minnesotans’ safety is our top priority. By taking a comprehensive, modern approach to public safety, our budget provides communities the resources they need to keep every neighborhood safe,” said Walz. “When putting together this budget, we listened to what local fire and police chiefs were telling us — and what we heard was that they need direct support,” he continued.“
On Feb. 15, Walz and other officials hosted a roundtable discussion in Eagan to hear from city leaders and first responders on the public safety needs in their communities and outline their public health and safety proposals in the Walz-Flanagan Budget to Move Minnesota Forward.
The Commission on Judicial Selection announced that it is recommending candidates for consideration to fill two vacancies in Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District. Richard Ottomeyer of Forest Lake was recommended for the Board of Chiropractic Examiners, while Lynette How of Cohasset and David Jiang of Rochester were recommended for the Board of Nursing. For the Interstate Medical Licensure Commission, Walz recommended John Manahan of Bloomington, Ruth Martinez of St. Paul. Alejandra Bejarano of Mankato, Martha Castanon of Moorhead, and Ronald Salazar of Andover for the Minnesota Council on Latino Affairs. Stephen Spears of Plymouth was recommended for the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. The Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board recommendations was David Asp of Apple Valley.
Walz and Flanagan announced the appointment of Stacey Sorensen as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s First Judicial District. Sorensen will be replacing the Honorable Jerome B. Abrams and will be chambered in Hastings in Dakota County. The Commission on Judicial Selection also announced a new vacancy in Minnesota’s First Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Joseph T. Carter. This seat will be chambered in the City of Hastings in Dakota County.
On Feb. 18, Walz ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in the state, from sunrise until sunset on Feb.19, in honor and remembrance of Congressman Jim Hagedorn.
U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn died after a battle with kidney cancer on feb. 17. He was 59-years-old.