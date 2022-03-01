Last week at the Capitol, Gov. Tim Walz, who had to issue a writ of special election to fill a vacancy in the current Congressional District 1, launched a statewide public safety tour, issued a bipartisan response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and made a few appointments.
Walz issued a writ of special election to fill a vacancy in the current Congressional District after the death of Representative Jim Hagedorn.
The special election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 9. If necessary, a special primary election in the current Congressional District 1 will be held on Tuesday, May 24. Affidavits of candidacy and nominating petitions must be filed with the Secretary of State between Tuesday, Mar. 1 and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 15.
Walz launched a statewide public safety tour discussing public safety needs and spoke about what his public safety budget — including $300 million for cities, counties and tribes — would mean for communities across the state.
Walz said a detailed list of the funding that would be made available to each community is available online. The average city in Minnesota would receive about $240,000 to invest in public safety.
While on the tour that started in Brooklyn Park, Walz stated, “My plan invests $300 million directly in local communities to improve public safety across the state. Whether it’s providing communities with the funding to attract and hire new officers, purchase modern technology, or invest in mental health resources, our provides cities and counties with the resources they need to keep every neighborhood safe.”
In addition to the $300 million to local governments to improve public safety, other proposed initiatives include funding a statewide Violent Crime Initiative, as well as investing in community groups to prioritize youth intervention and juvenile justice.
Walz announced the appointment of John Pacheco, Jr. as District 6 Council member on the Metropolitan Council (Met Council) for a term expiring on Jan. 2, 2023. Metopolitan Council District 6 serves Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope, St. Louis Park and a portion of Minneapolis.
Walz appointed Amber Brennan and Keala Ede as District Court Judges in Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District. These seats will be chambered in Minneapolis in Hennepin County. Brennan will be replacing the Honorable Elizabeth V. Cutter.
Walz and Ohio governor, Mike DeWine, issued a bipartisan response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Walz and DeWine serve as cochairs of the presidentially-appointed Council of Governors. Both governors are committed to working with leaders at the federal level and across the nation and world to stand against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We stand with Ukraine and condemn Russia for these unprovoked and unlawful attacks,” said Walz. “We stand ready to support the federal government in guiding our nation through this violent time, and I am committed to standing together with leaders at all levels of government, regardless of political party, to work towards peace. It’s time to unite, protect democracy and work together to end this violence and hold Russia accountable.”
Activities from the previous weekend included a tour of the Clam Corporation, a Minnesota-based ice fishing and outdoor apparel manufacturer in Rogers before going ice fishing to promote Minnesota’s tourism economy and one of the state’s most profitable and beloved winter outdoor sports. Walz was accompanied by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Commissioner Sarah Strommen, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove, and Minnesota fishing guide and Clam shelter inventor, Dave Genz.