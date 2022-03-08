Gov. Tim Walz continued to promote his “Move Minnesota Forward” signature legislation last week. Walz also met with President Joe Biden, and continued his outreach to Ukrainian groups and churches in a show of support for the country during the ongoing Ukrainian war with Russia.
A huge increase in the state surplus was announced on Feb. 28. Minnesota Management and Budget released its February budget and economic forecast, projecting a budget surplus of $9.3 billion. Walz commented that, “A budget surplus of this size presents a remarkable opportunity for Minnesota to invest in health care, child care, education and public safety while cutting taxes for families and small businesses, which is exactly what the Walz-Flanagan Budget to Move Minnesota Forward will do.”
The Commission on Judicial Selection announced that it is recommending four candidates for consideration to fill two vacancies in Minnesota’s Second Judicial District. The vacancies will occur upon the retirements of the Honorable George T. Stephenson and Honorable Teresa R. Warner. The seats will be chambered in St. Paul in Ramsey County.
The four candidates were Timothy Carey, Jacob Kraus, Kimberly Middendorf and Katherine Moerke.
Additionally, Walz announced other appointments including to the Governor’s Council on an Age-Friendly Minnesota, Chairman Faron Jackson, Sr. of Cass Lake and Dian Lopez of Alexandria, Rajean Moone of Woodbury. For the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources William Faber of Brainerd, Seth Moore of Grand Portage were appointed. Minnesota Racing Commission appointee was David Koob of Apple Valley, while Robert Haight of St. Peter, Jennifer Olson of Golden Valley, Angelique Quinn Strobl of Ramsey were appointed to the Ombudsman Committee for Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities. Minnesota Foundation for Student Organizations Board of Directors appointees were Val Aarsvold of Altura, Suzanne Anderson of Mahtomedi, Elizabeth Eckman of St. Paul, Jason Subbert of Fairmont and Kim Hiel of Maple Grove. Irene Fernando of Minneapolis was appointed by Walz to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board.
Walz spent the morning of Mar. 2 at St. Constantine Ukrainian Catholic Church in Minneapolis, meeting with Ukrainian community leaders to express their solidarity with Ukraine and the community here in Minnesota.
Walz joined President Biden and First Lady Dr. Biden in Superior, Wisconsin, to highlight investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. With help from this law, Minnesota can move forward on projects like the Blatnik Bridge, which connects Minnesota and Wisconsin.
On Mar. 3, Walz continued to show his support for Minnesota’s Ukrainian and Eastern European communities and small businesses by stopping by Kramarczuk Deli in Minneapolis for lunch. Walz encourages all Minnesotans to rally around and stand with our Ukrainian neighbors and friends.
In addition, Walz stopped in St. Louis Park to discuss what their public safety budget — including $300 million for cities, counties and tribes across the state — would mean for St. Louis Park and communities across the state. Under the Walz-Flanagan Budget to Move Minnesota Forward, St. Louis Park would receive nearly $900,000 per year.
On Mar. 4, Walz signed Executive Order 22-03 to condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine and support the people of Ukraine by requiring that state agencies terminate existing contracts with Russian entities and refrain from entering into future contracts with Russian entities.
Walz announced appointments to the Board of School Administrators, which included Jill Lofald of Duluth, Christine Tucci Osorio of Woodbury, and Scott Wallner of St. Joseph. Appointees for the Governor’s Workforce Development Board included Josh Berg of Elko New Market, Deb Broberg of St. Paul, John Ramirez of St. Paul and Ali Rodway of Minneapolis. The appointment announced for the Minnesota Foundation for Student Organizations Board of Directors was Cindy Walters of Chaska. The appointees for the Board of the Perpich Center for Arts Education included Paul Hustoles of Mankato and Rebecca Lynn Petersen of Fergus Falls.
Additionally, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced that it is recommending four candidates for consideration to fill two vacancies in Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District. The recommended candidates included Leah duCharme, Heidi Schultz, Greta Smolnisky and Stormy Vickers.