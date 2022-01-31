Gov. Tim Walz had a very active week at the capitol in St. Paul last week. From encouraging youth 5- to 11-years-old to be vaccinated and AARP announcing that Minneota will now be among age friendly states and communities, he also announced proposals to support Minnesota children and families and proposals to protect Minnesotans’ health and safety in the budget, made a judicial appointment and several other appointments, announced distribution of free KN95 Masks statewide, and highlighted new efforts to support hospitals in the state and declared a Minnesota firefighter to be honored with flags to be flown at half-staff.
On Monday, Walz announced the registration opening for parents to claim their $200 Visa gift card for vaccinating their 5- to 11-year-old children. Minnesota families whose 5- to 11-year-olds receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in January and February are eligible to receive a $200 gift card. Walz stated that getting as many eligible Minnesotans vaccinated as possible is critical to keeping Minnesota families safe and children in school.
AARP announced that Minnesota has become the 10th state to join the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities .Walz said states that are a part of this network commit to engaging older residents in efforts to improve that state’s infrastructure, systems and social environment.
On Jan. 25, the Walz administration announced a plan to invest in schools and to provide students with meals, mental health services and academic support. The proposed budget package would also invest in paid medical leave, expand access to mixed delivery pre-Kindergarten, child care and Head Start.
Walz appointed Christy Hormann as the District Court Judge in the Third Judicial District. Hormann would replace the Honorable Steven R. Schwab and would be chambered in Albert Lea in Freeborn County.
Jan. 26, Walz added more proposals for the budget package that he will be presenting to the legislature. Among the items included are proposals to protect Minnesotans’ health and safety in a package called "Move Minnesota Forward." The roll out followed announcements focused on investing in local jobs and projects, expanding economic opportunity and supporting children and families.
On Jan. 27, Walz announced the state will provide 2.1 million KN95 masks to community groups, local public health agencies, schools and other entities around the state during the current COVID-19 wave. New efforts were also announced late in the week about a series of emergency measures which would provide more support to hospitals.
“This pandemic response continues to be an all-hands-on-deck effort, and we deeply appreciate the help of our federal partners as well as the heroic service of our doctors, nurses and other care providers,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said.
“We need all Minnesotans to do their part by taking those actions we know help reduce the spread of this disease, getting vaccinated and boosted, masking up, staying home when sick and getting tested when appropriate,” according to Walz.
Walz announced that he has secured a fourth federal medical team to support Abbott Northwestern Hospital in the Twin Cities, and that more than 200 nurses and respiratory therapists are arriving to provide stopgap care at short-staffed hospitals in the state.
The measures will expand hospital capacity as healthcare providers manage staffing and bed shortages. Walz said hospitalizations have risen as cases increased due to the omicron variant, and as of Jan. 27, Minnesota hospitals are treating more than 1,540 COVID-19 patients, more than 50% percent higher than one month ago.
On Friday, Walz ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise until sunset on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in honor and remembrance of firefighter, Allen Fischer.
Fischer died on Jan. 10, due to complications from a medical condition obtained during line of duty service. Fischer served 42 years with the South Haven Fire and Rescue Department. Fischer is survived by his wife and seven children.
Rounding up the week, Walz announced appointments to the Council on Asian-Pacific Minnesotans, Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage, Board of Dentistry, Board of Dietetics and Nutrition Practice, Governor’s Workforce Development Board, Minnesota Zoological Board, State Rehabilitation Council, State Rehabilitation Council for the Blind and Statewide Independent Living Council.