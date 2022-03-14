Last week, Gov. Tim Walz continued touring the state to discuss with local officials about his public safety proposal, ‘Move Minnesota Forward’, signed two bills into law and signed an emergency executive order.
Walz proclaimed Mar. 6 as Ukrainian Solidarity Day in Minnesota to honor the bravery and resilience of the people of Ukraine as they fight to defend their country and their freedom. He issued an official statement saying, “I’m proud to declare today as Ukrainian Solidarity Day in Minnesota,” said Walz. “We stand with our Ukrainian community here in Minnesota and abroad as the brave and resilient people of Ukraine continue to defend freedom and democracy against this unlawful, unprovoked Russian invasion.”
On Mar. 9, Walz stopped in Stillwater on a statewide public safety tour to discuss what their public safety budget — including $300 million for cities, counties and tribes — would mean for Washington County and communities across the state. The stop follows recent public safety meetings Walz has had with community leaders in St. Louis Park, Duluth, Brooklyn Park, Eagan and North Minneapolis. Under the Walz-Flanagan Budget to Move Minnesota Forward, Washington County would receive nearly $1.27 million per year to invest in public safety.
Following his stop in Washington County, Walz stopped in St. Cloud to discuss what his $300 million funding plan in his public safety budget proposal would mean for St. Cloud and communities across the state. Under the Walz-Flanagan Budget to Move Minnesota Forward, St. Cloud would receive nearly $1.2 million per year to invest in public safety.
Walz visited ILT Studios in St. Cloud on Mar. 10 to discuss the importance of supporting Minnesota's startups and expanding economic opportunity across the state. The firm made the St. Cloud area its headquarters in late 2019, and trains and teaches entrepreneurial skills.
Walz also signed two bills into law as passed by the Minnesota Legislature on Mar. 10. The first was a bill that allows Mora to increase its Public Utilities Commission membership up to five members from the three members currently allowed. The second was a bill that will reduce the time and cost associated with land registration.
On Mar. 11, Walz signed Executive Order 22-04, which exempts septic tank trucks from seasonal load restrictions on Minnesota roads.
According to data collected by the Minnesota State Climatology Office, January was the coldest January on record since 2014, with below-normal temperatures continuing through February and into March. The combination of cold weather and lack of snow cover, which typically serves as insulation for septic tanks, has caused septic systems to freeze throughout Minnesota. Septic service companies have been receiving a high volume of calls from homeowners in need of emergency pumping services and lifting these restrictions will allow them to meet the increased demand. This executive order is effective immediately.
Walz also announced a vacancy on the Commission on Judicial Selection. The vacancy is for an at-large attorney member seat. The governor and lieutenant governor seek applicants who reflect Minnesota’s full diversity.
The Commission on Judicial Selection solicits, considers, and recommends candidates to the governor for vacancies in the District Courts and the Workers’ Compensation Court of Appeals. The Commission is composed of nine at-large members, including the chair, and four district members from each of Minnesota’s 10 Judicial Districts. The Commission’s members are appointed by the governor and Minnesota Supreme Court. The governor and the Minnesota Supreme Court each appoint members to the Commission.
Individuals wishing to apply must submit a cover letter addressed to the governor and a resume to judicial.selection@state.mn.us. Application materials are due by 4 p.m. on Apr. 1.