Governor Tim Walz Thursday signed Executive Order 20-72, activating the Minnesota National Guard to provide safety and protection for Clay County and surrounding areas during demonstrations planned in North Dakota in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
“The Minnesota National Guard stands ready to provide protection for all Minnesotans,” said Walz. “While Minnesotans turn their attention to rebuilding our communities and reexamining racial inequities in the wake of George Floyd’s death, our administration is committed to providing protection for our neighborhoods, businesses, and families in order for those meaningful conversations to happen.”
Local law enforcement authorities are aware of credible threats of violent activities during demonstrations planned in North Dakota that could impact nearby Minnesota communities, and have requested assistance from the Minnesota National Guard to help provide security and preserve public safety. The National Guard Adjutant General will work with local government agencies to provide personnel, equipment, and facilities needed to respond as necessary.
The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) is currently activated and has implemented the Minnesota Emergency Operations Plan. The SEOC will support this mission in addition to its current support of security operations in other communities and the State’s COVID-19 response.
