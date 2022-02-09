The first few days last week were productive for Gov. Tim Walz in the Minnesota Legislature, with Walz signing a bill to support first responders and workers on the front lines of COVID-19.
The first bill passed in the 2022 legislative session, H.F. 1203 extends workers’ compensation benefits to frontline workers who contract COVID-19 on the job. Walz’s remarks were released on Friday.
“Every day throughout this pandemic, frontline workers have protected us and have saved lives,” said Walz. “This bipartisan bill, passed within days of the legislature gaveling in for the 2022 session, makes it clear that in Minnesota, we are grateful for our first responders, take care of our workers and give them both the benefits they deserve.”
“I am so incredibly grateful for the frontline workers who have kept our communities safe and taken care of our loved ones during some of the darkest days,” said Lt. Gov. Flanagan. “This is just one way of saying thank you to all the Minnesotans who risked their own health to care for others.”
H.F. 1203 reinstates presumptive eligibility for workers’ compensation for frontline workers including doctors and nurses, firefighters, paramedics, police, long-term care workers, home health workers, and correctional officers by reinstating, through Jan. 13, 2023, a presumption that a COVID-19 infection is work-related, unless the employer is able to prove that infection happened elsewhere. The previous presumption expired Dec. 31, 2021.
In other developments on Friday, Walz authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide public safety assistance during the federal civil rights trial of former Minneapolis police officers.
Walz issued Executive Order 22-02, authorizing the Minnesota National Guard to provide public safety assistance. Walz’s action comes after the request of the City of Saint Paul for state assistance related to the federal civil rights trial of the three former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd. This order also means that the National Guard will be prepared should Minneapolis request additional public safety support following the death of Amir Locke. The order essentially provides the ability for the Minnesota National Guard to assist local law enforcement if requested. This order does not direct the Minnesota National Guard to assume posts throughout the Twin Cities at this time. The state will provide additional law enforcement resources, including the Minnesota State Patrol, if a coordinated response to aid local law enforcement is necessary.
Walz released a statement on Tuesday’s shooting outside a school in Richfield.
“As a dad, I know that hearing of a shooting by a school is a parent’s greatest fear. Minnesotans deserve to know that when they send their kids to school, they will come home safely. My prayers are with the students, parents and teachers whose confidence in that expectation has been shaken today. We need more than words, though, we need action. We need action to get guns off the streets and prevent violent crime in the first place. I remain committed to working with officials at all levels of government to seek needed change.”
Flanagan commented on the situation as well.
“I am devastated by the shooting that occurred outside a Richfield school today. I grieve with the parents, teachers, and community members impacted, and with the kids who lost a member of their school community and were deeply shaken today. Most of all, I grieve for the parents whose child is not coming home. This violence is unacceptable. As a mom, my number one priority is my daughter’s safety. As lieutenant governor, my priority is the safety of every child in Minnesota. It’s on us to work together to prevent these tragedies from happening in the first place, said Flanagan.
On Tuesday, Walz announced a vacancy on the Minnesota Court of Appeals. This vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable James B. Florey on April 1, 2022. This seat is designated for Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District. Walz has asked a merit selection panel consisting of leadership in the governor’s office, the Chair of the Commission on Judicial Selection and the at-large members of that commission to solicit applicants, review candidates and recommend finalists for appointment.
Walz said the goal is for the panel to search for fair, experienced and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to Minnesota’s judicial system. The following qualities will be considered for judicial office: integrity, maturity, health (if job related), judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience and community service. The application process is now open for this vacancy.
Individuals wishing to apply may request an application by contacting the ffice of the governor and lt. governor via e-mail at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us. Applicants must have resided in the Eighth Congressional District for at least one year to be eligible for appointment to this seat. Application materials are due by 4 pm on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, and should be addressed to Walz.