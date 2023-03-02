For the first time this year, Fergus Falls will be the site of the summer Hockey Ministries International Christian Hockey Camp.
Previously held in Fargo, the camp will be held Jun. 25 to 30 and will offer overnight and day camps for boys and girls ages 9-17. Prior to this year's summer camp, the organization only held a fall clinic for the last eight years in Fergus Falls.
Cory Reinertson does a chapel program for the Fergus Falls Hockey Association and other high school students and says it is a big deal having the summer camp coming to town.
“This is Christian hockey camp. We use the hockey aspect of it to bring kids in. The organization does a total of 37 camps in seven different countries in June, July and August. We have multiple camps that the kids are signing up for. For the Fergus Falls camp we have about 15 kids signed up right now, with a capacity of around 60,” said Reinertson.
Reinertson mentioned that during the season he does a 15 week Hockey Ministries International chapel program and he is now on staff with the organization. He says he is a local contractor in Fergus Falls that is turning into becoming a missionary and as his roles change and grow through the organization he was able to help bring the camp to town.
“They asked if I wanted to take the camp and they wanted to make Fergus Falls the regional hub for Hockey Ministries,” said Reinertson.
Two former professional hockey players will also be at the camp as on-ice instructors, Stacy Bauman, who played in the Central Hockey League, and former NHL player Bill Butters, who played in the National Hockey League from 1978 to 1979. Isaac Johnson, who has been playing in the United State Hockey League with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders and is from Dalton, will also be helping. Reinertson said campers with the overnight program will be using both sets of the dormitories at Hillcrest and will utilize their cafeteria, gymnasium and their auditorium.
“They need to have some hockey knowledge. They don’t have to be a superstar, they can be a beginning hockey player. We’ll be able to adjust our drills and our skill level stuff depending on their individual skill level,” said Reinertson.
The Fergus Falls overnight co-ed camp runs $675, while the co-ed day camp will $445 per camper.
“I encourage people to check out this camp. It’s high-level skating and hockey training with a biblical message. In 46 years the organization hosted over 71,000 kids," stated Reinertson.
If parents are interested they are encouraged to register before Apr. 30. The required deposit for registration is $150.00 or parents can pay in full at registration. Fees increase by $20 after Apr. 30 and the camp fee must be paid in full if registering after that date.
So get your mitts and sticks ready, it’s going to be a barnburner. Registration and more information can be found at hockeyministries.org/registration.