After a two-year hiatus, the curtain is set to rise again for the Fergus Falls School of Dance (FFSD) Spring Concert. No one could be happier than the school’s seniors, who will have one more chance to dazzle the audience with their footwork and finesse.
FFSD is graduating five seniors this year, and they have some thoughts to share as they reflect on their dance experience.
Anna Erickson
Erickson has been dancing for the past 12 years, and her classes have included jazz, modern, ballet, pointe and tap. Erickson remarked, “I honestly don’t know who I would be if I hadn’t been in dance; it’s played such a huge impact on who I am. It’s taught me time management, responsibility and how to be part of a group. There is a certain awareness you have to have as a dancer. You always have to be paying attention to both yourself and how you relate to the group as a whole. It’s been a very important skill to have.” When asked what she will miss the most about dance, she mentioned the unique atmosphere and the people. Erickson would like to thank her teacher and FFSD director Ramona Jacobs, saying, “Ramona is the reason I am the person I am today. She has not only shaped my values, but she also introduced me to anatomy and physiology, which in turn shaped the career I want to go into.” Erickson also participated in Nordic Ski, theater and band. She will continue her education at Montana State University, where she will study cell biology and neuroscience.
Helaina Kremeier
Kremeier has spent the last 13 years dancing, including tap, jazz, modern, ballet, pointe and hip hop. Her long history of dancing made the COVID-19-induced pause difficult. She explained, “Lastyear I felt like I was missing or forgetting something. It was hard not to do the things we have been doing for pretty much our whole lives, but that just makes this year of dance even better.” Her favorite dance was “They Don’t Dance Like Carmen No More,” which was performed at the Dance and Dessert show in 2018. The fun movements paired with the vintage dresses that belonged to Jacobs’ mother made for an extra-special memory. Kremeier also had kind words to share about Jacobs: “I would like to thank Ramona for her dedication not just to me, or my classmates, but to all students, even the ones who are not in ballet. I am thankful for all the thousands of hours she puts into her studio.” Kremeier also participated in National Honor Society, jazz band and chamber choir. Her future plans include studying criminal justice at the University of North Dakota.
Erika Lahti
Lahti’s 12 years of dancing have included ballet and modern. She explained, “Dance has given me a better understanding of my body and has taught me about music and movement.” Her advice to younger dancers is to persist and try a different style of dance instead of quitting. When asked what she will miss the most, Lahti responded, “I’ll miss the friends I made in dance. I got closer to one of my now best friends through dance when I was very little.” Some of her best memories took place at dress rehearsals for shows because it’s a chance to be with friends and watch the show at the same time. Her favorite dance was a modern piece in middle school called “Peponi” with music by The Piano Guys. She is also really enjoying the modern dance set to a cover of “Imagine” which she is currently learning for this year’s concert. In addition to dance, Lahti participated in Knowledge Bowl, National Honor Society, theater and 4-H, as well as working as a CNA at the Broen Home. She is headed to Morehead State in Kentucky to study nursing.
Grace Olson
Olson has been dancing for 13 years, and her classes have included ballet, modern, tap, jazz, pointe and hip hop. She reflected on life without dance during the year-long break, explaining, “All I wanted to do was be back in the studio with my peers and teachers. Dance is so centered around human connection.” However, the silver lining is that she appreciated coming back this year and is “trying to savor every moment.” Olson’s favorite memories include the dance concerts: “That time of year when the weather is perfect and the smell of the backstage of the auditorium is something I’ll never forget.” Her advice to younger dancers is to always let their light shine and appreciate their opportunity to dance. Thinking back on her years in dance, Olson said, “I will miss my dance family more than anything. These past 13 years have been nothing but good. We have shed blood, sweat and tears together and I am going to cherish the time I spent with them forever.” Olson participated in band and was the student athletic trainer for the FFHS football team. She is excited to continue her dance career on the dance/cheer team at the Division II Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri, where she will be studying pre-vet biology.
Ella Reinhardt
Reinhardt’s 13 years in dance have included tap, jazz, modern, hip hop and a little ballet. She said, “Having dance back this year was so bittersweet – seeing what we missed last year and knowing it was temporary and we wouldn’t be here next year made it so special to me.” Reinhardt is grateful forall of her teachers, but she would especially like to thank Suzanne Svare. Reinhardt explained, “She has always made sure everyone feels important and included – not to mention put up with all our antics and somehow still loved us for it all.” Reinhardt’s favorite part of being a dancer is the community. She reflected, “I have never met a more welcoming, more loving group of people than the community at FFSD. It is truly such a special group to be a part of.” Her favorite dance is yet to come: the modern/ballet piece to Barber’s “Adagio for Strings,” which will be performed at the spring concert. Reinhardt works as a CNA at Lake Region Hospital. In the fall, she will be attending Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to study nursing and she hopes to join the dance collective there as well.
Those interested can watch the seniors perform at the FFSD spring concert which will takes place in the Kennedy School Auditorium June 8-11. Tickets can be purchased in advance at bit.ly/ffsd2022 and at the door before performances.