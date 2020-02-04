Nathan Gramley has announced that he will be seeking the Republican endorsement for state representative 8A.
Here is a press release by Gramley’s campaign:
Hello and good day to you my fellow Republicans of Otter Tail County, my name is Nathan Gramley and I am seeking the republican endorsement for the congressional seat that was vacated by our very own Bud Nornes. I have been involved with our Republican Party of Otter Tail County since 2016 as a delegate, a volunteer, and an outstanding leader that hold our principles, values, within our communities on a common sense based approach, I am here to seek/ serve/ get the official Republican endorsement from our Republican party in order to better serve you and our communities at the state level.
Thank you all for your support.
If you would like more information, please call Nathan Gramley at 218-770-9821, or email ngramley@hotmail.com.
